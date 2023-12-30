Six alleged thieves arrested by Fairfield PD in theft operation

(KRON) – Six people were arrested as a result of the Fairfield Police Department’s two-day theft operation.

On Dec. 22, officers say they witnessed two men leaving a store with a shopping cart full of unpaid items. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the getaway vehicle and discovered there were four occupants in the car.

The vehicle’s occupants were all Vallejo residents.

Gregory Carson, 27

Tavani Cole, 36

Nehmia Hatchett, 29

Rashad Brown, 34

Carson also had a Solano County warrant. According to police, when the group of four was being booked at the Solano County Jail, a Vallejo Police Department officer noticed the group was wanted in Vallejo. All four individuals allegedly stole approximately $1 million worth of merchandise from Ross and $500,000 worth of merchandise from another retail store in Vallejo.

Vallejo PD subsequently arrested the four suspects at the jail. According to the police investigation, the four suspects may be connected with thefts in Concord.

A 39-year-old Vallejo resident was also arrested on Dec. 22. According to police, Jeffrey Fagan, who was on probation for theft, attempted to steal merchandise while in a retailer’s dressing room. Fagan was booked into the Solano County Jail for a probation violation and petty theft.

On Dec. 27, with the assistance of an off-duty California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officer, the Fairfield PD arrested a minor. The minor was stealing with three other male teens in the Solano Town Center Mall. An off-duty CDCR officer detained the 16-year-old until Fairfield PD arrived.

