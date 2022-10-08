Six armed robberies in just over an hour hit the region

Oct. 8—Six armed robberies that occurred from Franklin to Ledyard in little over an hour Friday evening are being investigated as connected, according to state and local police.

Norwich police Saturday morning said investigations overnight have led them to believe robberies in Franklin, Waterford, Groton, Stonington and Ledyard are connected.

Norwich police said they were already on the lookout for the suspect in a nearby Franklin robbery when dispatchers fielded a 7:44 p.m. call from the Sam's gas station at 275 Washington St.

Police said the clerk, who was unharmed, reported being robbed at gunpoint by a darker-skinned male wearing a black winter jacket, a dark mask, gray sweatpants and black shoes. The suspect walked out with an unspecified amount of cash and may have left in a vehicle.

Officers began an immediate search of the area and paid close attention to other gas stations in the city, according to Norwich police. They also notified other area police departments via radio.

State police said the call about the armed robbery at the Franklin gas station on Route 32 came in at 7:31 p.m. Eastern District Major Crimes detectives resopnded to the scene, where there were no injuries, and continue to investigate. They confirmed the Franklin robbery "is believed to be connected to several similar incidents reported in New London county" that night.

Waterford police said officers were dispatched a little after 8 p.m. to Price Cutter, a Norwich Road vape and smoke shop, for an armed robbery. An unidentified male got away with an undetermined amount of cash. Police said there were no injuries and the weapon was not fired.

Groton City police confirmed an 8:24 p.m. robbery at the Pump N' Munch on 81 Poquonnock Road, but could not provide any other details Saturday morning.

Stonington police said officers responded at 8:49 p.m. to reports of a robbery in Mystic at the Mobil gas station at 34 E. Main St. Information was not immediately available Saturday morning, but they said any connections to the other robberies in the region were being explored.

Ledyard police said officers responded to a 9:08 p.m. armed robbery at the Pumpkin Hill Market at 126 Gallup Hill Road. They said a lone male, described as Black or Hispanic, robbed the store at gunpoint, ran across the street to a getaway car and drove off in an unknown direction of travel.

Preliminary details from video surveillance in the Ledyard robbery revealed the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and gray pants, which they described as consistent with several other robberies in the area.

Norwich police emphasized the safety of residents is paramount and said they will continue "proactive patrols of all areas" as they always do.

