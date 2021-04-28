Six arrested, charged with meth possession
Apr. 27—LARNED — Six Larned residents were taken into custody last Friday by the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office and charged with possession of and intent to distribute a controlled substance, among other charges.
Patrick Jones, 43; Jeanette Moore, 43; Sara Pivonka, 32; Nathanael Harris, 32; Faith Dinning, 26; and Jamil Shoemaker, 25 appeared before Magistrate Judge Julie Cowell Friday afternoon via Zoom. Also arrested at one of the residences was Kenneth Patterson Jr., 26, of Larned, for a parole violation. No additional charges have been filed against Patterson at this time, Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett said in a news release on Friday.
Charges include:
Jones:
—Possession of at least 3.5 grams, but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
—Possession of at least 450 grams, but less than 30 kilograms of marijuana with intent to distribute
—Possession of drug paraphernalia suitable to distribute a controlled substance
—No Kansas Drug Stamp
—Possession of drug paraphernalia suitable to ingest a controlled substance.
Bond is set at $90,000 cash or surety.
Moore:
—Possession of at least 3.5 grams, but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
—Possession of at least 450 grams, but less than 30 kilograms of marijuana with intent to distribute
—Possession of drug paraphernalia suitable to distribute a controlled substance
—No Kansas Drug Stamp
—Possession of drug paraphernalia suitable to ingest a controlled substance
Bond is set at $90,000 cash or surety.
Pivokna:
—Possession of at least 3.5 grams, but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
—Conspiracy to distribute at least 3.5 grams, but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine
—Possession of drug paraphernalia suitable to distribute a controlled substance
—Possession of marijuana
Bond is set at $90,000 cash or surety.
Harris:
—Possession of at least 3.5 grams, but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
—Conspiracy to distribute at least 3.5 grams, but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine
—Possession of drug paraphernalia suitable to distribute a controlled substance
Bond is set at $90,000 cash or surety.
Dinning:
—Possession of at least 3.5 grams, but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
—No Kansas Drug Stamp
—Possession of drug paraphernalia suitable to distribute a controlled substance
—Possession of marijuana
—Possession of drug paraphernalia suitable to ingest a controlled substance
Bond is set at $90,000 cash or surety.
Shoemaker:
—Possession of less than 1.00 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
—Possession of less than 25 grams of marijuana with intent to distribute
—Possession of drug paraphernalia suitable to distribute a controlled substance
—Possession of drug paraphernalia suitable to ingest a controlled substance
Bond is set at $50,000 cash or surety.
"Additionally, Mr. Shoemaker is also charged in a separate incident alleged to have occurred on or about Feb. 28," said McNett.
Shoemaker has also been charged with burglary of a motor vehicle with intent to steal a firearm; burglary of a dwelling; and misdemeanor theft. Bond is set on that matter at $25,000.
The defendants remain in the custody of the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office. McNett said preliminary hearings have been scheduled for May.