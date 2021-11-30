Six arrested in connection with Lexington storage unit break-ins

Authorities in Lexington arrested six people in connection with a pair of unrelated storage unit break-ins at the same facility.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said in a Tuesday release that William Hinson, 50, and Jessica Spillman, 39, were charged with third-degree burglary after a Saturday break-in at U-Haul Moving and Storage on Jamil Road. A minor also was apprehended in that case and was turned over to a parent.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Michael Hutchens, 32, Janis Simmons, 45, and Donald Hudson, 41, are charged with third-degree burglary after being accused of breaking into the same storage facility on Sunday, the sheriff’s department said in the release.

“Our deputies responded after a call was made both nights stating the caller had seen people going in and out of units, as well as taking items out of open units,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Hutchens, Simmons and Hudson reportedly were arrested after a traffic stop at the Circle K on Sunset Boulevard.

The sheriff’s department said Hinson, Spillman and the minor were taken into custody after a caller blocked them from leaving when she saw them loading items from a storage unit into a truck.