Six arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop

Jan. 3—Six people were arrested and three are facing felony charges after Stillwater Police officers found fentanyl during a traffic stop.

Police said they stopped an SUV on Dec. 26 at the intersection of Main St. and McElroy Road because it had a headlight out. Seven people were inside the SUV with four in the back seat and one in the rear hatch area.

A plume of smoke with an odor consistent with marijuana rolled out of the rear window, according to an affidavit.

An officer said every person in the car began acting nervous when they were asked about the smell.

A backing officer pointed out several small, blue pills in the driver's seat.

Police continued pulling people from the SUV one at a time, and they said all but one were in possession of a controlled dangerous substance or drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Wilcoxen, the driver, was handcuffed and searched when more pills and a powdery substance were found in his pockets.

Wilcoxen told police he was paid in pills for driving the passengers around so they could make drug sales.

Brittany Flint, a passenger, used her sister's name to identify herself, according to the report. Her real name wasn't found until later in the day when she was already in jail.

Officers said they spotted a large pile of the same blue pills from the driver's seat when the person in the rear hatch area was pulled out. Flint allegedly said all the pills were hers and that they were fentanyl.

A glass pipe, burnt residue and short plastic straws containing the powdery substance were found in her purse.

Investigators were able to properly identify Flint using old booking photographs.

Terrance Richard was jailed in July for molesting a motor vehicle. He allegedly had several small bags of the same blue pills on his person.

Police said he began showing signs of overdose at the jail, presumably from ingesting the fentanyl in order to hide it. Naloxone was used to save him, and he was ultimately transported to Stillwater Medical Center.

Story continues

Wilcoxen, Flint and Richard were charged with aggravated drug trafficking, a felony offense with a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Matthew Kerns, Jessica Prather and Clinton Wood were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, which has a maximum sentence of one year in prison.

A total of 14.8 grams of fentanyl was found in the vehicle.