Six arrested in drug sweep in greater Nashua area

Jan. 7—Six individuals were arrested on drug-related charges in a sweep by Nashua area police agencies on Thursday.

Members from Nashua Police Department's Narcotics Intelligence Division and Problem-Oriented Policing Unit, as well as from Hudson police and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office participated in a coordinated round-up as part of Operation Granite Shield.

Arrested were: Joel Shaw, 50, for possession of a controlled drug, subsequent offense; Tammy Pratt, 43, of Litchfield, for violation of the Controlled Drug Act; Tyler Blanchard, 35, of Hudson, violation of the Controlled Drug Act; and Stephen Roberto, 36, of Litchfield, violation of the Controlled Drug Act.

In addition, Kevin Burke, 38, and Justin Dutton, 39, both of Nashua, were arrested on warrants for prior drug charges.

All six were released on personal recognizance pending appearances in Hillsborough County Superior Court South.