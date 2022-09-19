Six arrested, five officers injured during clash at Albion's Festival of the Forks

ALBION - Six people were arrested and at least five officers sustained minor injuries in a Saturday altercation that required officers to use Tasers and pepper spray during Festival of the Forks.

Officers said in their update that they responded to a reported fight near the Bohm Theatre at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and were told on arrival there was a masked male in possession of a gun.

Officers spotted a person matching that description jogging east on Cass Street into Lloyd Park and tried to make contact with him, but they said they were pushed away by other people around him.

An officer eventually grabbed ahold of the teen's arm and was able to detain him. While the teen was being handcuffed, other officers attempted to detain someone who had pushed officers away. A second person tried to disrupt that arrest, which prompted police to take them into custody, too.

While this was happening, a woman being guided away by another officer began swinging her fist, striking the officer in the face. She also was arrested.

Officers subsequently deployed Tasers and pepper spray in an effort to control the detainees and get others who were interfering away from the officers.

All four people were eventually handcuffed and placed in the back of patrol cars. A large crowd had gathered by this time, with some being unruly and still refusing to leave the area, police said.

A brother of one of those detained shoved an officer and was wrestled to the ground by multiple officers. Police said they used a Taser on the man as he allegedly refused to comply and struggled with the officers.

While this happened, the man's sister approached an officer and swung her arms, striking the officer in the face. She, too, had to be wrestled to the ground and pepper sprayed before she was taken into custody, police said.

Albion police officials said at least five officers sustained minor injuries during the incident.

In total, police arrested three adults and three juveniles during the altercation. They were processed at the police station and ultimately released to family members, police said.

ADPS is currently reviewing video from the incident. Given the number of people and officers involved, police said it will take some time to sort out the investigation.

ADPS officials said they will be requesting charges against those who interfered with or assaulted officers.

Police did not find a gun on the 15-year-old they initially tried to stop. Officers requested permission from his parents to speak with him about the incident, but his parents refused, police said.

The teen was released to his parents.

