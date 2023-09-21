Six arrested on gambling charges; seventh sought

Sep. 21—TIFTON — Authorities arrested six Tifton people Wednesday in connection with illegal gambling machine operations.

A Tift County grand jury returned indictments Monday for violations of Georgia's gambling laws, a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The arrests were made by the GBI's commercial gambling unit, the Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Tifton Police Department and the Tift County Sheriff's Office.

During the investigation, agents found businesses offering cash payouts for gambling machine wins. Georgia law forbids cash prizes for gambling machines, limiting payouts to non-cash prizes such as lottery tickets and store merchandise, the GBI said.

A seventh suspect has not been found yet, though there is an active search warrant against them, the statement said.