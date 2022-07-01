Six arrested at Niceville home where drugs, needles, dog poop found around two young kids

NICEVILLE — Six people were arrested Tuesday after a search warrant turned up multiple narcotics and "poor" conditions at a home where two small children were living.

The home at 1481 Pine St. in Niceville has been associated with narcotics overdoses and suspected narcotics distribution, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office news release.

During the search, the OCSO Narcotics Unit deputies found at least 3 grams of meth, 21 grams of marijuana and less than 1 gram of fentanyl.

Multiple hypodermic needles, pipes, plastic jeweler’s bags and a digital scale also were reportedly found in the possession of people at the residence.

Harriet Hall, 52, and Dewayne Shelton, 43, were charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Charley Bautista, 34, was charged with possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. A fourth person who did not live at the home, 30-year-old William Davis Jr., was charged with possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

While searching the house, deputies reportedly found multiple un-capped needles, bags with meth residue and paraphernalia that were in the reach of two young children. The living conditions were also described as “poor.”

Deputies reportedly found cockroaches crawling among piles of dirty, unwashed clothing that was being used for children to sleep on. Animal feces from dogs that were living in the home also was found in multiple rooms, according to the OCSO.

Brittney Robertson, 33, and Michael Spears, 37, were charged with child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Drugs, needles, roaches found around young kids at Niceville home