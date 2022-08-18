Six arrested in Washington Park area drug bust

Aug. 18—MANKATO — Six people were arrested following a drug bust Wednesday afternoon in the Washington Park area, a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force press release said.

A woman who was arrested was hospitalized rather than jailed.

Agents executed a search warrant at 4:30 p.m. for a residence in the 300 block of E. Washington Street. Numerous complaints had been received regarding activity at the house, the press release said. Surveillance of the residence identified people known from previous controlled-substance investigations and hand-to-hand drug transactions outside of the residence and in nearby Washington Park.

When the warrant was executed, agents located and seized methamphetamine and fentanyl pills.

Of the 10 people at the residence, the following Mankato residents were arrested and charged with third-degree substance possession: Elizabeth Marie Deberry, 31; Briana Kay Laguardia, 27; Sarah Jo Hanson, 47; Kyle Robert Blackman, 43; Kerry Kenneth Larson, 60.

Deberry, Hanson, Blackman and Larson were all transported to Blue Earth County Jail and charged with possession of controlled substances in a park zone. Laguardia was taken to a hospital because of her high level of suspected fentanyl impairment.

Also arrested was a man with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Nicollet County. Authorities did not identify of the man.