Six Ashtabula men indicted for alleged involvement in Aug. 24-25 drive-by shootings

Nov. 7—JEFFERSON — An Ashtabula County grand jury indicted six men Thursday for their alleged involvement in a two-day drive-by shooting spree in Ashtabula.

Jaden M. Lawson, Na'Von T. Rosado, Lorenzo D. Jackson, Raul Trejo, Kory J. Butcher and George B. Cuthbertson now face numerous felonies, according to Common Pleas Court records.

Back around Aug. 20-24, someone shot into a house on Myrtle Avenue in the Ashtabula Harbor, City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper said. It is alleged that Cuthbertson was the shooter, she said.

Four of the six young men charged lived in a Myrtle Avenue residence at the time. They, along with a cousin of one of them, drove to Michigan Square Apartments where they thought the shooter lived and shot at apartments there, Cooper said.

The next day, Aug. 25, they heard the shooter lived at Glenwood Apartments, so they went there and shot at an apartment. One of the shooting victims was outside in the yard between the shooters and their target. Consequently, he found himself in the midst of gunfire, but was not killed, Cooper said.

Lawson, 19, of Ashtabula, is charged with three counts of felonious assault with a firearm specification, second-degree felonies, and improperly discharging a firearm into a house, also a second-degree felony, according to court records.

Lawson is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to another Ashtabula man by firing a AK-style rifle, records show.

Jackson, 21, of Ashtabula, is charged with improperly discharging a firearm into an occupied house on or about Aug. 24, a second-degree felony, records show.

He's also charged with three counts of felonious assault with a firearm specification for firing an AK-style rifle in an attempt to hurt an Ashtabula man on Aug. 25, records show.

Rosado, 20, of Ashtabula, also is charged with firing a firearm into an occupied house on or about Aug. 24, a second-degree felony, records show.

He's also charged with three counts felonious assault with a firearm specifications, all second-degree felonies, for firing an AK-style rifle into an occupied residence in an attempt to hurt someone, records show.

Butcher, 21, of Ashtabula, is charged with improperly firing a firearm into an occupied house, and three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications on or about Aug. 25, records show.

Cuthbertson, 23, of Ashtabula, is charged with improperly firing a firearm into an occupied house, and one count of felonious assault with a firearm specification on or about Aug. 25, records show.

Trejo, 20, of Ashtabula, is charged with improperly firing a firearm into an occupied house, and three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications on or about Aug. 25, records show.

The men are being held in the Ashtabula County jail. All six have pleaded not guilty to the charges.