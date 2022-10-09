Six attackers in hoodies and masks beat, stab teen on Midtown Manhattan subway platform

A half-dozen masked attackers wearing hoodies are wanted for beating and stabbing a teenager on a Midtown Manhattan subway platform.

The assailants, all wearing dark-colored hooded jackets, most with a similar line across their chests, confronted the 17-year-old victim at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday as he waited for an uptown No. 6 train at the E. 53rd St. station, cops said.

They punched and kicked the teen in the head and body and one of them whipped out a knife and stabbed him several times, cops said.

Police believe the victim knew his attackers.

The suspects ran out to the street and escaped. Medics took the teen to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell in stable condition. He needed several staples to close his wounds, cops said.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspects Sunday and are asking the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Police are asking anyone with information about the assailants to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.