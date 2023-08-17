Six-bedroom nature-oriented home used as Airbnb available again in New Berlin, for $1.45M

NEW BERLIN - An intriguing nature-themed home, a 6,250-square-foot resort-like campus with its own lake and almost literal man-cave attributes, has found its way back on the market, this time for a $1.45 million asking price.

The palatial estate — an unconventional six-bedroom, seven-bathroom spread at 1920 S. Springdale Road in New Berlin — drew a lot of interest, including those who saw it as an Airbnb resort candidate, when it went on the market in March 2022, when it was listed for $1.2 million.

It sold within days of that initial listing by eXp Realty in Milwaukee, openly marketed as a potential Airbnb investment property. According to Waukesha County tax records, the 17.5-acre property was bought by Garden of Eden LLC, care of Dustin Maher in Madison.

Since then, Maher has enhanced the property, cleaning it up and adding new features (including game rooms on two levels) while actively, and successfully, marketing it as a rentable property, according to Tony Wendorf, a First Weber agent who re-listed the property Aug. 10.

And people are again inquiring.

"We have had both investors and users," Wendorf said Wednesday, on the listing's sixth day. "It has been really good for the first week."

Wendorf said the property still includes all the eye-popping attributes: stone-like walls and column supports accentuated by matching architectural details, an indoor pond in an atrium room, and an outdoor 3.5-acre lake in a spacious backyard near the New Berlin Recreational Trail south of Highway 59.

But Maher wanted to make the property even more appealing. He installed an all-new pool, removed invasive species from the lake, added an outdoor gazebo and two fire pits in the backyard and sanded the beach near the water. Inside there are all new furnishings, plus the game rooms, which "have been a really big hit" with guests, Wendorf added.

"The people who saw it before and are seeing it again are amazed over the amount of work" Maher has done, he said. "Everything is really, really impressive. He did a really nice job."

As pictured in 2022, the home at 1920 S. Springdale Road in New Berlin, which became an Airbnb after it was sold in 2022, is again for sale in August 2023. It was put back on the market for $1.45 million as a First Weber listing and is again drawing interest, both from those who would like to live in it and those who'd like to continue its use as a rental property.

The updated listing, including 77 new photos, is available here.

Wendorf said the decision to resell the property was based on Maher's own traveling lifestyle (RV-ing with his family of six) and business pursuits (largely commercial work in Madison). Ironically, he never chose to use the house himself.

Whether the unique place will become someone's fulltime home and continue as an Airbnb remains to be seen, but Wendorf suspects curiosity will draw people in for a look.

"The hard part is that a lot of the showings have to be scheduled around the (ongoing rental) bookings, whenever the Airbnb is available to show," he said.

The property — which Waukesha County tax records indicate was previously owned in 2021 by Robert Rainek — was occupied by the owner who lived there for 28 years, raising a family in what originally started as little more than cabin in 1945 and was renovated into something far grander, according to Christian Anderson, the eXp Realty agent who sold the property last year.

