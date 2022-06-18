Six Boston parking officers identified during city’s investigation into phony tickets

Five Boston parking enforcement officers have stepped down and one has been placed on leave amid an investigation into falsifying parking tickets.

The city has also identified about six others whose ticketing patterns require further examination.

A parking enforcement officer came under scrutiny last fall when a shipping company complained that several of their trucks were being ticketed in places where they were not parked. The officer was found to be writing the company illegitimate tickets to create the appearance they were working.

The city then started looking into other officers whose ticketing patterns showed similar irregularities. It opened its own internal investigation, as well as a criminal investigation through the Boston Police Department’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

The city found a “pattern of misconduct” among six officers, five of whom resigned or retired when they learned they were under investigation. The sixth is on unpaid administrative leave pending a disciplinary hearing.

“This breach of trust is unacceptable,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the swift action taken by Chief Franklin-Hodge and his team, alongside BPD, once they were made aware of this issue. We will work diligently to hold those responsible accountable.”

An outside law firm has been hired to review Boston’s parking enforcement system and recommend potential changes to prevent future misconduct.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW