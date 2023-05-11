Six Bridgeport High student athletes arrested in hazing investigation, police say

Six members from the Bridgeport High School boys varsity soccer team were arrested Wednesday morning after a two-month investigation into hazing incidents at the school, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

On March 6, police received a tip from Bridgeport Independent School District staff about an incident on a school bus that allegedly involved hazing.

District officials told police about an incident involving several players from the soccer team. Police began a criminal investigation.

Police believed that several incidents of hazing happened at the school, in addition to the initial bus incident, based on statements, documents, interviews and electronic evidence obtained by investigators.

Detective John Bradshaw interviewed multiple victims, witnesses and suspects during the investigation, police said.

The interviews included students from the Bridgeport boys soccer team and the boys soccer coaching staff. Other coaches, teachers and members of the school administration were also interviewed.

During the 2022-23 soccer season, several upperclassmen soccer players were involved in hazing the underclassmen, by “de-pantsing” them, police said their investigation revealed.

The incidents involved the underclassmen — some as young as 14 years old — being restrained or held down while multiple students involved removed articles of the victim’s clothes, including their pants and underwear, police said.

A victim reported that while his clothes were off, he was filmed and was forced to repeat phrases including profanity, according to police.

During an out-of-town tournament, another hazing incident happened in a hotel room, according to the investigation An underclassman was held down and attacked by multiple upperclassmen to remove his clothes, police said.

During the struggle to have his clothes taken off, the victim reportedly started to yell. The upperclassmen placed a pillow over his face, mouth and nose, he said. The victim said he almost lost consciousness from having the pillow forcefully placed on his face.

During a hazing incident on a school bus from the high school, an underclassman was grabbed from behind by an upperclassman, police said. The upperclassman allegedly placed his arm around the victim’s neck and covered his mouth. While his mouth was covered, another student pulled down the victim’s pants and underwear, police said.

A hazing incident reported in the locker room involved the same type of behavior and hazing of the student-athletes, police said.

Officers contacted the Wise County District and County Attorney’s offices regarding possible criminal charges and included services provided by the Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas.

Police were able to obtain warrants for hazing for five adult suspects, based on evidence and consultations.

The adult suspects are identified as Sergio Oliveros, Arith Gael Alvarado, Guillermo Ortiz Jr., David Alan Kranz and Maximus Rodriguez Uribe, according to a report from The Wise County Messenger.

An additional suspect classified as a juvenile will be processed through the Wise County Juvenile Probation Department.

This case is considered an ongoing investigation until all evidence is obtained and the prosecutor’s office has decided if any additional charges will be filed.

“The Bridgeport Police Department is committed to the service of all citizens regardless of age,” said police in a news release. “BPD will continue to seek justice for the victims of this case and any other reported incidences of hazing or bullying of our youth. I encourage anyone that is victimized by hazing to report it immediately to the proper authority.”