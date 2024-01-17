Six Butler County city managers have average salary of $171K

Jan. 17—The six city managers in Butler County combined make more than $1 million a year and have an average salary of $171,122.

Those are findings from a review of the salaries of the six after the recent hiring of Monroe's new city manager.

The cost per resident, based off current salaries and the 2020 census, ranges from $3.19 in Middletown to $10.71 in Monroe.

A city manager serves as the top administrator, overseeing day-to-day operations of the city and managing executive staff. They are hired and evaluated by City Council members.

The newest city manager in Butler County is Larry Lester, who recently was named Monroe's top administrator. His contract was unanimously approved by City Council, and his three-year contract pays him $165,000 annually.

Lester worked for the city of Hillard for 26 years, including operations director since 2020.

He replaced William "Bill" Brock, who resigned in July 2023 after 20 years. Brock accepted a position with the engineering firm CT Consultants in Blue Ash.

While Lester's salary is the fourth highest in the county, the cost per resident is the highest. Monroe's population, according to the 2020 census, is 15,412, meaning Lester's base salary costs every resident $10.71.

Joshua Smith, who has served as Hamilton's city manager for 14 years, is the highest paid in the county. His base salary is $234,400 annually, according to city records.

Hamilton, the county seat, is the only municipality in Ohio that owns and operates all four major utilities (electric, natural gas, water and wastewater).

The second highest-paid city manager in the county is Douglas Elliott Jr., who has served as Oxford's city manager for 17 years, the longest tenure in the county since Brock resigned. He makes $172,926 after receiving a 4% raise this year, according to city records.

Scott Timmer, Fairfield's city manager, makes the third most in the county with a salary of $169,950. He's been in the position since February 2022.

Paul Lolli, who served with the Middletown Division of Fire for 33 years, the last seven as chief, was named acting city manager in March 2022, then city manager in July 2022.

Lolli, the fifth highest paid administrator in the county, has an annual base salary of $162,740, or $46,000 more than he made as fire chief.

He was named acting city manager after the city and then City Manager Jim Palenick signed a separation agreement in March 2022 after less than two years. Palenick replaced Doug Adkins, who was terminated by City Council in December 2019.