Six candidates advance to April 2 ballot for Stevens Point School Board and other local primary election results

STEVENS POINT − Portage County voters cast ballots in Tuesday's spring primary in several races including for Stevens Point School Board, the District 2 and District 6 seats on the Stevens Point City Council and for the District 17 seat on the Portage County Board.

Here are the results.

Stevens Point School Board

Voters in the Stevens Point Area Public School District cast ballots Tuesday in a primary election for three seats on the Stevens Point School Board.

Seven candidates appeared on the ballot and the six candidates who received the most votes move onto the spring election. Stevens Point School Board members serve three-year terms.

Incumbents Miguel Campos, Meg Erler and Judy Rannow along with Bob Larson, Jim Lepak and Will Scheder will appear on the April 2 ballot.

Meg Erler (incumbent): 2,553 (22.1%)

Will Scheder: 1,856 (16.1%)

Judy Rannow (incumbent): 1,838 (16%)

Miguel Campos (incumbent): 1,664 (14.5%)

Jim Lepak: 1,619 (14.1%)

Bob Larson: 1,372 (12%)

Heidi Sorensen: 606 (5.2%)

Stevens Point City Council, District 2

Jacqui Guthrie and Craig R. Tesch received the most votes in a three-person race for the District 2 seat on the Stevens Point City Council and will advance to the April 2 election. A third candidate, Cole Verbeten, withdrew from the race ahead of Tuesday's primary.

Current District 2 Alderperson David Shorr is not seeking reelection.

Jacqui Guthrie: 174 (72.2%)

Craig R. Tesch: 65 (27%)

Cole Verbeten: 2 (0.8%)

Stevens Point City Council, District 6

Dale Steinmetz and Jason Behrendt received the most votes in a three-person race for the District 6 seat on the Stevens Point City Council and will advance to the April 2 election.

Current District 6 Alderperson David Plaisance is not seeking reelection.

Dale Steinmetz: 177 (55.5%)

Jason Behrendt: 97 (30.4%)

Chris Tiffany: 45 (14.1%)

Portage County Board, District 17

Incumbent Suzanne Oehlke and Jackie Szhener received the most votes in a three-person race for the District 17 seat on the Portage County Board and will advance to the April 2 election.

Supervisors serve a two-year term.

Suzanne Oehlke: 156 (48.4%)

Jackie Szhener: 108 (33.5%)

Bob Pahmeier: 58 (18%)

