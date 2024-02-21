Six candidates advance in race for Marshfield School Board in Tuesday's primary election

MARSHFIELD − Voters in the Marshfield School District cast ballots Tuesday in a primary election for three seats on the seven-member School Board.

Seven candidates appeared on the ballot and the six candidates who received the most votes move onto the April 2 spring election. Marshfield School Board members serve three-year terms.

Incumbents Frances Bohon and S.A.M. Steiner along with Karen Ott, Nicole Forst, Steven Kizer and Richard Kranz will appear on the April 2 ballot.

Marshfield School Board

Karen Ott: 2,205 (21.5%)

Nicole Forst: 1,916 (18.7%)

Steven Kizer: 1,737 (17%)

Frances Bohon (incumbent): 1,515 (14.8%)

S.A.M. Steiner (incumbent): 1,371 (13.4%)

Richard Kranz: 1,282 (12.5%)

Charles Ether Norton: 217 (2.1%)

More local news: Judge sets $5,000 cash bail for teen charged in Medford crash that killed 26-year-old woman

Wisconsin news: This coonhound is recovering after being shot and left for dead in Shawano County. Here's how you can help.

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Reach him at epfantz@gannett.com or connect with him on X (formerly Twitter) @ErikPfantz.

This article originally appeared on Marshfield News-Herald: Marshfield School Board: Six candidates advance in primary election