Six candidates apply for vacant seat on Farmington City Council, applications still open

Although the window remains open for anyone interested in applying for the District 2 seat on the Farmington City Council, a crowded field already has emerged for the vacant position.

As of Dec. 3, six people had applied for the seat that opened on Dec. 15 when District 2 Councilor Sean Sharer resigned. Mayor Nate Duckett will appoint a replacement for the remainder of Sharer’s term with the approval of the City Council.

According to a news release issued last month, city officials will begin reviewing the applications on approximately Feb. 2. The application window will remain open until the seat is filled, the release states.

The Farmington City Council on Sept. 14 approved publishing a draft ordinance that will update city code on possessing, consuming cannabis in city limits.

So far, the list of applicants includes Alexander Chambers, Charles Kittle, Olena Erickson, Richmond Brannen, Stewart Logan and Travis Johnson.

Chambers, a Navajo restaurateur, launched a short-lived campaign for mayor this summer against incumbent Nate Duckett. But his campaign was short circuited in August when he was declared ineligible to run for the seat by County Clerk Tanya Shelby because he was not registered to vote in Farmington by the Aug. 9 deadline required under state law. Chambers was registered to vote in Kirtland until Aug. 29, which was filing day for candidates interested in running in the November election.

Chambers said he had filled out a voter registration card with his new address in February and had given it to a postal worker, but he acknowldged his change-of-address card likely had gotten lost in the mail.

A former executive director and board member for the Navajo Chamber of Commerce, Chambers is also a former corrections officer at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center. In his application, he noted that his experience as a mayoral candidate helped him develop a comprehensive understanding of the needs and aspirations of the community.

“I am particularly keen to advocate for the interests of our growing minority population, and I am committed to ensuring that their voices are heard and their concerns are addressed,” he wrote. “I believe that a diverse city council that reflects the demographics of our community will lead to more inclusive and equitable policies and decisions that benefit all residents of Farmington.”

Kittle, a 29-year U.S. Navy veteran, serves as the business manager, head of security and lead teacher at the Four Corners Home for Children, a Farmington-based nonprofit organization that serves local young people through programs that instill hope, restoration and Christian values, according to its website. He has an associate degree from Coastline Community College.

In his application, Kittle cited the team-building and leadership skills he learned in the navy as reasons why he would make a good city councilor.

“I would use my leadership experience to provide reasons for why decisions were made (effective communication), listen to the feedback provided by the community (active listening), and taking that feedback to use when making future decisions (feedback loop),” he wrote. “I believe that following this process ensures that everyone feels heard and valued.”

Erickson holds a CPA license, and has a master’s degree in accounting from New Mexico Highlands University and another master’s degree in finance management in civil aviation from the Ukranian University. She has served two terms as the president of the Farmington Rotary Club and is a board member of the Gordon Glass Sponsor Circle, a local organization committed to helping eight Ukranian refugee families resettle in Farmington.

Erickson acknowledged in her application that she knew little about how the city of Farmington operated when she resettled here, but she said she has dedicated herself to learning about the inner workings of the city since then.

“Through my social interactions, volunteering efforts and desire to enhance Farmington’s well-being, I have developed strong connections with the community,” she wrote. “I deeply respect and value every citizen who loves Farmington, and I am committed to assisting those who are just beginning their journey to fall in love with the city.”

Brannen retired recently after spending nearly 30 years as the regional director of nearly two dozen Sonic Drive-In locations in New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado. He has a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Colorado.

He now owns and manages several commercial properties.

In his application, Brannen described himself as an avid reader and a longtime resident of Farmington. He said he has time to spare to serve as a city councilor and cited his leadership experience as a reason why he believes he is qualified for the position.

Logan has served as the safety and compliance manager for San Juan County since 2007. He has a bachelor’s degree from Bob Jones University, and serves as a high school football and basketball official.

He currently serves as a board member for First Financial Credit Union and is a previous board member for the New Mexico Public Employees Retirement Board.

Logan said he believes his experience on those boards would help him make a positive impact as a city councilor.

“This is one of the positions that has a direct impact on the lives of our citizensw and I would be committed to making the best decision for our community based on all available information that comes before me,” he wrote in his application. Previous involvement in local politics has also given me insight into the effects of making good decisions for our community.”

Johnson works in technical industrial sales for the SemiTorr Group of Farmington and has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from New Mexico Highlands University, as well as an associate degree from San Juan College.

He has experience as a radio talk show host and has provided commentary for the Connie Mack World Series.

Logan touted his problem-solving-skills in his application.

“Throughout my career, I have demonstrated a proactive and solutions-oriented approach to challenges,” he wrote. “I am ready to analyze complex issues facing our city and work collaboratively to develop effective, pragmatic solutions.”

In 2015, the last time there was a vacancy on the Farmington City Council, nine people applied for the position. Then-Mayor Tommy Roberts appointed Linda Rodgers to finish the remainder of District 1 Councilor Dan Darnell’s term. Rodgers was elected to a full term in 2016 and a second term in 2021.

To apply for the position, visit the city’s website at fmtn.org and click on the “Boards, Commissions & Committees” link under the “Government” header, then click on the “Apply” link. Applicants then will need to fill out the online application, selecting “City Council” from the drop-down menu under the link reading, “Which Boards would you like to apply for?” Upon completing the application, potential councilors then need to digitally sign and submit the application.

Anyone with questions about the application process is asked to call the mayor’s office at 505-599-1100.

