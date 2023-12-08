Six charged in Burke County burglary and home invasion that left family pet shot in the neck

Two teenagers and four adults were recently arrested in connection to a violent burglary in Burke County on Nov. 30 that left a family dog shot in the neck, but survived.

At 8:15 p.m. Nov. 30, Burke County sheriff's deputies responded to Winter Road for a home invasion, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived, they saw the side door of the home was kicked in and the house was ransacked, according to the release. Deputies also noticed the family dog had a gunshot wound to the neck.

The victim told deputies a large amount of clothing, jewelry and firearms were stolen from the home, according to the release.

During the arrests, 14 guns were seized, according to the release.

The following individuals were charged with burglary in the first degree, four counts of theft by taking firearms and aggravated cruelty to animals:

Eric Duane Pete Jr., 18, of Keysville

Jayden Christian Scott, 19, of Waynesboro

Jaquan Tyrell Habersham, 18, of Waynesboro

Ryheem Dae Quam Rollins, 22, of Augusta

Two 16-year-old juveniles, identities not released

