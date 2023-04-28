Six charged in drug, weapons bust

Apr. 28—NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office and Newberry City Police Department have announced the arrest of six individuals for multiple drug and weapon charges after an early morning search warrant.

Sheriff Lee Foster said that law enforcement had been receiving complaints of drug activity at 1720 College Street, which is near Newberry College, and had started investigating the complaints, which led to the early morning search warrant.

The house is a rental property and the rooms in the residence were being subleased out for nefarious reasons, according to the NCSO. Each room had a family in them with children containing mats, mattresses, or inflatable mattresses. Each room was in deplorable condition with trash, clothes, and old food on the floors, making it very difficult to maneuver for those living there.

Because this residence is in the City of Newberry, the City's Code Enforcement division was asked to investigate the rental and conditions of the residence for violations.

The search of the residence resulted in the discovery of a quantity of blue pills identified as heroin/fentanyl, methamphetamine,

"No one, especially children should have to live in these type conditions. Subjecting children to this type of environment and having them around drugs and guns is an unthinkable act," said Foster

The Department of Social Services was notified to respond and assist with family placement for the children.

Those six individuals are being detained at the Newberry County Detention Center pending the service of arrest warrants and are identified as:

—Matthew Cameron Felker, 43, of College Street, is being charged with trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful conduct toward a child, simple possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

—Kayla Nicole Cooper, 33, of College Street, is being charged with trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful conduct toward a child, simple possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

—Corey Ryshad Wadsworth, 34, of College Street, is being charged with possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent offense, simple possession of marijuana, failure to register as a sex offender.

—Matthew Ray Stone, 27, of College Street, is being charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful conduct toward a child.

—Ashanti Tydeja Kinard, 21, of College Street, is being charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful conduct toward a child.

—Mya Shauntrice-Aaliyyah Johnson, 23, of College Street is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana, and unlawful conduct toward a child.