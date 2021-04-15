Six charged in jail contraband probe

Apr. 15—THOMASVILLE — Contents of a diaper left by a trash receptacle at the Thomas County Jail prompted an investigation that led to the arrest of inmates and local residents.

Authorities learned an inmate had a cell phone in the jail. Staff searched the inmate's cell and found the phone.

A surveillance video shot by cameras outside the 921 Smith Ave. jail showed a woman placing something beside a trash receptacle.

"Later, an inmate trusty taking out trash picked this item up. He tried to conceal it inside his shirt," said Louis Schofill, Thomas County/Thomasville Narcotics/Vice Division commander.

A jailer looked in the diaper and discovered a cell phone with a charger, a lighter, three packs of tobacco and air freshener spray.

The inmate trusty said he had to retrieve the diaper, because failure to do so would result in receiving a beating by other inmates.

Items in the diaper were to go to inmate Marchay Cromartie, 19, who was being held on multiple charges associated with a firearm burglary at a Tallahassee sporting goods store a year ago. Cromartie has been transferred to the Leon County Jail.

Thomas County charges on Cromartie in the jail incident are pending.

The woman who left the contraband, Shadreka Daniels, 44, 1006 Oriole Drive, is charged with giving an inmate weapons, intoxicants or drugs without permission of the warden.

Matthew Simmons, 21, 118 Neel St., is charged with the same offense. Schofill said Simmons purchased some of the contraband delivered by Daniels, knowing it would to go into the jail.

Simmons is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and participation in a criminal street gang.

Kwantreus Duncan, 23, 405 Glen Arven Drive, bought the cell phone, Schofill said.

Duncan is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and participation in a criminal street gang.

Schofill said the air freshener would have been used to disguise the odor of contraband smoked inside the jai.

On Monday, a bottle of lotion was delivered to the jail for inmate Michael Blaine Oliver, 29, 5309 County Line Road. In the lotion, jail staff found tobacco, rolling papers and spice, synthetic marijuana.

Story continues

Oliver is charged with bringing weapons, intoxicants or drugs into the jail without permission of the warden.

Schofill said the woman responsible for delivery of the lotion, Jacqueline Baxley, 26, 4164 U.S 84 East, Cairo, would be arrested Thursday and charged with bringing weapons, intoxicants or drugs into the jail.

"We've been working very hard to keep contraband out of the jail," said Capt. Steven Jones, sheriff's office public relations and acting jail administrator.

Said Schofill, "People can try to bring contraband into the jail, but they will be caught and prosecuted."