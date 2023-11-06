Six charged after London pro-Palestinian protest

Six people have been charged following a pro-Palestinian march in central London on Saturday.

In total, 29 people were arrested by the Met Police, on suspicion of public order offences, racially motivated crimes and assaulting a police officer.

The force said fireworks were thrown at officers and a pamphlet reported to support Hamas was on sale.

Cdr Karen Findlay said the Met would take action "at every opportunity" regarding crimes fuelled by hate.

"While the vast majority of people demonstrated peacefully, there were various breakaway groups whose behaviour was completely unacceptable.

"More than 1,300 officers were on duty on Saturday, intervening where necessary to prevent further disruption. Sadly we saw an increase in violence against them, most significantly when four officers were injured when fireworks were thrown in their direction. All bravely carried on in their duties.

"We will continue to be sharper in our response and take action on any placards being carried at protests which are inflammatory and incite racial hatred, or purport to be supporting a proscribed organisation. These are offences and any such banners or material will be assessed by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command."

