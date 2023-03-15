Six charged in three separate drug busts

Editor's Note: Joel Ott was later indicted with a third-degree felony of possession of drugs and that charge was expunged by the Coshocton County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 16, 2023.

COSHOCTON - Several individuals were formally charged in connection to three separate drug busts earlier this week.

Joel Ott

Stephanie Eshack

Joel D. Ott, 37, of Dover and Stephanie L. Eshack, 33, of Canton, were formally charged with one count each of trafficking in drug, a second-degree felony. This was from a traffic stop on Tuesday near the intersection of North Oak and Kirk streets in West Lafayette. Several drug related items were seized, including a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and cash. Neither have a felony record in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court.

Daniel T. Wlech

Daniel T. Welch, 31, of Newcomerstown, was charged with one count of trafficking in a drugs, a second-degree felony. This was from a traffic stop on Tuesday near the intersection of Ohio 93 and Lafayette Township Road 152. Several drug related items were seized, including a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and cash. A woman who was also taken into custody was later released without being charged. Welch does not have a previously felony record in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court.

Michael A. Carpenter

Lucas Stagg

Michael A. Carpenter, 49, and Jessica L. Kyle, 39, of Coshocton, and Lucas N. Stagg, 38, of Fredricktown were all charged with one count of trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. This was from a drug raid Wednesday evening in the 400 block of N. Ninth Street. Many items were seized from the residence, including a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, cash, firearms and drug related items. One other woman and three men were also taken into custody, but released without charges filed.

Jessica Kyle

Carpenter was sentenced to three years of community sanctions in 2001 for domestic violence in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court. Kyle received 17 months in prison in 2018 for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. Stagg has an open case from July 20 for tampering with evidence and grand theft.

All cases remain under investigation of the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office and further charges are pending review by the Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Six charged in three separate drug busts