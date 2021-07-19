Six Chicago children injured by shootings in nine hours as city gun crime ramps up

Six children were injured by gunshots within nine hours in Chicago over the weekend.

Some 91 children younger than 15 have been wounded by gun violence in Chicago in 2021, with 11 of them killed, according to the city's crime data. In 2020, 84 children were wounded, with 12 killed.

“Our children are worth giving these people up,” Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a press conference Monday. “Give these people up. Turn them in, whether for a payout ... or give them up out of the goodness of your heart.”

FOUR CHILDREN AND TWO ADULTS INJURED IN CHICAGO DRIVE-BY SHOOTING

Most of the shootings occurred in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side and in Austin on the West Side.

A 12-year-old girl and four teenagers were among those shot outside a party in Austin late on Saturday. They were hospitalized and are in stable condition, according to police.

A 14-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were injured in two separate Gresham shootings Saturday and Sunday, respectively, and both are in stable condition, according to police.

Gun violence in 2021 has outpaced 2020's record level, with the city recording at least 2,254 shootings through Saturday — a 10.3% increase from the same time in 2020 and a 60% increase from 2019, according to city data compiled by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Brown discussed the formation of a team of 50 officers who will target gun traffickers during the press conference.

Brown met with President Joe Biden on July 12 to discuss ways to address surging gun violence and gun trafficking, and Biden will assign a law enforcement strike force to work with Chicago police to meet the issue, he said.

"The strike force will focus on the flow of guns, which includes buyers and sellers of illegal guns," Brown said.

