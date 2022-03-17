Six convicted in Pine Ridge meth conspiracy after 'pounds' of drug entered South Dakota

Mar. 17—RAPID CITY — Four individuals have been sentenced and two more are awaiting their fate after all six were convicted in federal court for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in South Dakota.

Shadow Jensen, 32, and Frank Milk, 44, both of Wanblee; Beau Imitates Dog, 40, and Richard Bettelyoun, both of Martin; Paul Moore, 38, of Kyle; and Brett Schrum, 41, of Fort Morgan, Colorado, were all convicted as a result of the conspiracy.

All six were convicted as co-defendants in the case, but a seventh co-defendent, Tracy Jones, of Martin, pleaded not guilty, and will face a jury trial in May.

During the course of the conspiracy, pounds of methamphetamine were trafficked into South Dakota, primarily from Colorado. Schrum brought the methamphetamine from Colorado to various locations in South Dakota, primarily on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The case was investigated by the Badlands Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force, which is comprised of agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Bureau of Indian Affairs Division of Drug Enforcement and the Martin Police Department.

Their investigation and bust resulted in the co-defendants being indicted on the conspiracy charge by a federal grand jury on Nov. 10, 2020.

On March 14, the United States Department of Justice announced Jensen, Imitates Dog, Milk, and Moore were all sentenced in federal court after their guilty was accepted.

Jensen and Imitates Dog were each sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Milk was sentenced 13 years in federal prison, while Moore was sentenced to 14 years. Milk and Moore will both have their sentences followed by five years of supervised release.

Bettelyoun and Schrum both pleaded guilty and were convicted, but have yet to be sentenced in U.S. District Court.

Schrum currently has an outstanding criminal case in Bennett County, South Dakota, as well. He's been charged with seven felonies regarding drug and firearm violations plus assault of a law enforcement officer.

Jensen, Imitates Dog, Milk and Moore were immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.