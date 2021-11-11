Six COVID-19 cases at Northumberland County Jail

Nov. 11—SUNBURY — Three employees and three inmates at Northumberland County Jail are isolated due to positive COVID-19 tests, according to Warden Bruce Kovach.

At Wednesday's prison board meeting at the administration center in Sunbury, Kovach informed the board members that three staff members of 52 tested positive and are isolated at home while three new inmates tested positive upon intake and are isolated at the prison.

"I noticed an uptick in the community, which does affect us also," said Warden.

The prison had a few months this year without positive cases. They also had one guard and one inmate last month who tested positive.

The board will continue to meet in 2022 at the administration center only rather than having one quarterly meeting at the prison in Coal Township, citing COVID concerns and the inconvenience of traveling from Sunbury to Coal Township for the meetings. The meetings will be held at 11 a.m. on the Wednesdays after the commissioner's meeting, which is held on the first Tuesday of the month.

President Judge Charles Saylor said there are too many unknown factors when it comes to the pandemic in 2022.

"No one knows when these COVID concerns will be resolved," said Saylor. We'll continue to have them at the administration building until further notice."

The population of the prison as of Wednesday is 330, including 35 inmates housed for other counties. Of that, 198 are male and 41 are female.