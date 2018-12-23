Six New Cryptocurrency ATM Machines Installed Every Day in 2018

Although it has been a sketchy year for crypto in terms of price fluctuations, the number of cryptocurrency ATM machines in the world has doubled in 2018 to over 4,000. Crypto prices might be up and down quicker than a manic depressive, but wider adoption gets closer and closer.

The figures come from data published by the crypto analytics firm Data Light and show a massive upward trend in the installation of cryptocurrency ATM machines this year.

This is how the world adopts a new kind of ATMs – the ones that sell crypto. pic.twitter.com/qD1tIFNYsp — DataLight (@DataLightMe) December 19, 2018





The Rise of Crypto ATMs

One of the most startling figures to come from the Data Light statistics is that six cryptocurrency ATM machines were installed per day on average in 2018. One of the main ingredients of wider crypto integration and adoption is the availability of crypto for the masses, and that is exactly what the increase in ATMs shows.

Some of the most interesting data in the stats are that out of the 4,051 cryptocurrency ATM machines now in the world, nearly all of them offer Bitcoin, while Litecoin is available at 2,421 and Ethereum is available at almost half the machines. Dash is also available across 729 machines, which is very impressive.

Other cryptos such as Zcash (67), Dogecoin (79) and Monero (128) also came in with impressive figures proving that greater crypto adoption doesn’t revolve solely around the top two or three cryptocurrencies.

Looking at the graph, the vast majority of the ATMs were installed in the first few months of the year when Bitcoin prices were still relatively high after the monumental price hike back in December 2017.

Other Interesting ATM Machine Stats in 2018

Another great source to check out crypto ATM stats is on the Coin ATM Radar site. On their crypto ATM map, they have listed a total of 4,085 cryptocurrency ATM machines in the world across 76 countries.

The map shows there are 1,258 Bitcoin ATM machines in the US and over 1,000 that support Bitcoin Cash. The combined total in North America adds up to 3,157 machines according to the website.

The United Kingdom has over 200 machines while Central Europe comes in at 750. South America is also no slouch in the crypto ATM stakes, coming in with 65 machines. Australia is slightly lagging behind South America with a total of 54 machines.

The vast increase in cryptocurrency ATM machines in 2018 proves that more people than ever before are starting to see crypto in similar terms to fiat currency, which is a great look for the industry.

Featured image from Shutterstock



The post Six New Cryptocurrency ATM Machines Installed Every Day in 2018 appeared first on CCN.

