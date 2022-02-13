Six in custody after Santa Fe County drug house bust, sheriff's office says

Michael Tashji, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Feb. 13—Six people were arrested Thursday at a suspected drug house in the Arroyo Central area, where law enforcement seized firearms, fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, according to a social media post by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

The six were arrested on warrants and charges including receiving/transferring a motor vehicle and resisting/evading arrest, as well as drug charges.

Santa Fe County detectives, the Albuquerque Police Central Narcotics Unit and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a search warrant at the home, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

A stolen sedan was recovered in the driveway, authorities wrote.

Some of the suspects are thought to be involved in recent commercial burglaries throughout the county, according to the sheriff's office.

