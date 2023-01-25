Six days after shooting, Evansville's West Side Walmart reopens

EVANSVILLE – Six days after it was the site of a shooting that left one employee seriously injured, Evansville’s West Side Walmart reopened Wednesday morning.

It had been closed since the night of Jan. 19, when police said a former employee, Ronald Ray Mosley II, shot Walmart associate Amber Cook and spent another 15 minutes firing at other employees throughout the store before law enforcement entered and shot and killed him.

About 40 customers were also inside at the time.

During the closure, Walmart paid all associates who had been scheduled to work, an employee said. The employee, who spoke to the Courier & Press on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized by the company to speak to the media, said full-time workers received eight hours of pay per scheduled shift while part-timers got six hours per scheduled shift. The company also offered workers access to therapy.

“We are supporting our associates across the board,” Walmart spokesman Charles Crowson said. “We have several policies and several procedures in place that will support our associates in every way possible.”

He declined to say whether Walmart is paying for Cook’s medical expenses.

According to a GoFundMe set up by her family, Cook remains hospitalized and faces several surgeries as she recovers. As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe had raised more than $5,500 of its $10,000 goal.

Mosley, 25, shot Cook in the head after holding several employees at gunpoint against a wall in a breakroom around 10 p.m. on Jan. 19.

According to 911 calls obtained by the Courier & Press, other Walmart employees applied direct pressure to Cook’s wounds and moved her to keep her safe from the gunman. Some escaped the store and warned approaching customers to stay away.

“Sir, you cannot go in there at this time,” an employee said during one of the calls. “Active shooter. Active shooter.”

Scores of law enforcement responded. Seven Evansville police officers and one Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputy entered immediately and confronted Mosley, who reportedly fired on officers. Police eventually shot and killed him.

At a news conference the next day, Evansville police said they believed Mosley had picked out targets beforehand and had left a suicide note at his home. He "absolutely planned to die (that) night,” EPD Chief Billy Bolin said.

It wasn’t the first time Mosley attacked Walmart employees. According to court records, Mosley was charged with four counts of misdemeanor battery after police say he assaulted four people inside the store just before midnight on May 18, 2022.

According to the affidavit filed in the case, he punched at least three workers – two of them in the face – and shoved another against a wall.

Mosley was eventually routed to Vanderburgh County’s mental health court. He attended a court hearing in the case on the afternoon of the shooting.

Investigators cleared the store as a crime scene early on Friday, but it remained closed for several days. The pharmacy, however, opened for curbside service Saturday to allow customers to pick up prescriptions.

Early Wednesday morning, however, an employee in electronics answered the phone.

“Yes, we are open,” he said.

