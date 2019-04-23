Six dead in crash of twin-engine plane in Texas

By Alex Dobuzinskis

(Reuters) - All six people on board a twin-engine plane died when it crashed on a private ranch near an airport in Kerrville, Texas on Monday, officials said.

The pilot of the Beechcraft BE58 was preparing to land at Kerrville Municipal Airport when the plane went down, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford.

The wreckage was found about 6 miles (10 km) northwest of the airport, which is about 100 miles (160 km) west of Austin, the state capital.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The flight had departed earlier on Monday from West Houston Airport in Texas, Lunsford said in an email.

The victims were pilot Jeffrey Carl Weiss, 65, and his passengers Stuart Roben Kensinger, 55, Angela Webb Kensinger, 54, Mark Scioneaux, 58, Scott Reagan Miller, 55, and Marc Tellepsen, 45, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Orlando Moreno said by email. All the victims were from Houston.

Weiss worked as a senior vice president of investments at Raymond James and also was a volunteer pilot for a number of organizations, according to his LinkedIn page.

Stuart and Angela Kensinger were married in 1989, according to an announcement that year in the New York Times, which said Angela was a descendant of the 19th century U.S. business titan Cornelius Vanderbilt.

Scioneaux and Tellepsen worked for a firm called Tellepsen Landscaping and Miller was an architect, according to their LinkedIn pages.

No one else was on board the plane, Moreno said, and the crash did not injure anyone on the ground.





(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by James Dalgleish and Michael Perry)