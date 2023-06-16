Six dead, one injured in apparent murder-suicide in Tennessee

News out of Tennessee

Six people are dead, and one is injured in what police call a murder-suicide in Sequatchie, Tennessee, a unincorporated town west of Chattanooga.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is processing the scene. The names of those involved have not been released.

A spokesperson for TBI said the home was set on fire shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Once the flames were extinguished, authorities found the remains of three adults and three children inside the home. A seventh individual, an adult, who sustained a gunshot wound remains hospitalized.

"The individual believed to be responsible for the incident is among the deceased, and there is no immediate concern for public safety at this time," TBI said in a statement.

The remains of the six individuals were taken to Nashville for autopsies.

