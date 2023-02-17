Six dead, suspect in custody after string of shootings in Mississippi

At least six people were killed Friday following a string of shootings in a rural part of Mississippi, officials said.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) said in a Facebook post that the shootings occurred in Tate County in the northern part of the state. He said a suspect has been taken into custody alive, and officials believe he acted alone.

“I will ensure that the full resources of the state are available to law enforcement as we continue to investigate the situation,” he said.

Bailey Martin, a spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, confirmed six people were killed. She said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Martin said the bureau will not make any additional statement for now and deferred additional comment to the Tate County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hill has reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment.

Multiple outlets reported that the shootings occurred in the small town of Arkabutla, located not far from the state’s border with Arkansas and Tennessee.

CNN reported that one shooting happened in a store where one man was killed. A woman was killed in a house.

Tate County officials found the suspect inside a vehicle and arrested him without any incident, according to CNN. They found four more people dead after the arrest, two of which were outside while the other two were in a house.

An elementary school and a high school for the town of Coldwater were briefly on lockdown during the afternoon while the suspect had not yet been captured, but it was lifted shortly after. A message posted on the schools’ Facebook page said all students and staff members were safe.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also assisting the sheriff’s office and state officials with the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

