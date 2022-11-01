Six new details from Monday’s affidavit on the Paul Pelosi attack

Mychael Schnell
·6 min read

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released an affidavit on Monday unveiling assault and attempted kidnapping charges against the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), at the couple’s San Francisco home on Friday.

David Wayne DePape, 42, of California was charged with assault of an immediate family member of a U.S. official with intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties, and attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official on account of the performance of official duties. The two counts carry a combined maximum of 50 years in prison.

Meanwhile, San Francisco District Attorney also announced six charges against DePape on Monday, including attempted murder.

He is facing between 13 years and life in prison for those counts.

Federal prosecutors say DePape broke into the Pelosi residence in the middle of the night, threatened to hold both hostage, and hit Paul Pelosi with a hammer, causing serious injuries. The affidavit released on Monday unveiled new details on what transpired during the early-morning attack, and it highlighted the threat Speaker Pelosi faced from DePape.

Here are six new details from the charging document.

Suspect threatened to break Speaker’s kneecaps

During an interview following the attack on Paul Pelosi, DePape told officers with the San Francisco Police Department that he wanted to hold the Speaker hostage and talk to her, according to the affidavit. He described the Speaker as the “leader of the pack” of lies spread by Democrats.

If the Speaker told the “truth,” DePape said he would let her go; but if Nancy Pelosi “lied,” he vowed to break “her kneecaps,” according to the affidavit. He said he was sure that Pelosi would not have disclosed the “truth.”

The suspect also described what would happen if he went ahead with his violent plan.

“DEPAPE also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions,” the affidavit reads.

Suspect wanted to wait for Speaker to come home

On his way to the hospital following the attack, Paul Pelosi told a San Francisco police officer that DePape wanted to talk with “Nancy,” referring to the Speaker. A source briefed on the investigation told The Hill last week that the alleged attacker confronted Paul Pelosi prior to the attack and shouted “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?”

When Paul Pelosi informed DePape that the Speaker was not home, DePape said he would sit and wait for her to return, according to Pelosi’s account

“Pelosi stated that his wife would not be home for several days and then DEPAPE reiterated that he would wait,” the affidavit reads.

The Speaker was in Washington at the time, but has since returned to be with her injured husband.

DePape gave the San Francisco police officers a similar account, adding that he wanted to tie up Paul Pelosi so he could take a nap while the two waited for the Speaker to return home.

“DEPAPE told Pelosi that he was looking for Nancy. Pelosi responded that she was not present. Pelosi asked how they could resolve the situation, and what DEPAPE wanted to do. DEPAPE stated that he wanted to tie Pelosi up so that DEPAPE could go to sleep as he was tired from having had to carry a backpack to the Pelosi residence. Around this time, according to DEPAPE, DEPAPE started taking out twist ties from his pocket so that he could restrain Pelosi,” the affidavit reads.

Paul Pelosi called 911 from the bathroom, greeted police

Pelosi called 911 from the bathroom, according to the affidavit, where he was connected to a dispatcher. Minutes after the call, authorities arrived on the scene.

During a press conference Friday evening, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott commended the dispatcher for “her intuition” and “quick thinking.”

“She had to interpret what she was being told. And based on her experience and her intuition, she basically figured out that there was something more to this incident than what she was being told,” he said. “Her actions, in my opinion, resulted in both a higher priority dispatch and a faster police response. I think this was life-saving.”

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told reporters on Monday that Paul Pelosi’s cellphone was located in the bathroom.

DePape told officers that Paul Pelosi opened the door when authorities knocked, according to the affidavit, and saw the two men clasping onto a hammer.

“Pelosi greeted the officers,” the document adds in a different section.

Suspect broke through glass door

Monday’s affidavit revealed that DePape broke through a glass door to enter the Pelosi’s house. The suspect told officers that he “broke into the house through a glass door, which was a difficult task that required the use of a hammer.”

The detail was also discovered on body camera footage.

“When officers removed DEPAPE from Pelosi’s residence, police body worn camera footage showed a glass door that appeared to be laminated glass, broken near the door handle,” the charging document states.

Jenkins also confirmed the broken door at a press conference on Monday.

“He forced his way into the home through a rear glass door by breaking that glass,” she told reporters.

She noted that there was “no security present” at the home, and that DePape “was able to break the window to a glass door to gain entry into the home.”

Suspect had zip ties, tape, white rope

DePape was carrying zip ties, a roll of tape, a white rope and at least one additional hammer with him while in Pelosi’s house, according to the affidavit, in addition to a pair of rubber, cloth globes and a journal. The objects were contained in a backpack he brought to the residence.

Authorities also recovered zip ties from Pelosi’s bedroom and in the hallway near the front of the house, according to the affidavit.

Jenkins confirmed those details, telling reporters that DePape “brought to the location of the Pelosi residence a second hammer, as well as zip ties, rope and a roll of tape.”

DePape had lived in a garage for two years

The affidavit disclosed that DePape lived in a garage of a residence in California. The owner of the premises confirmed to law enforcement that DePape has lived in the garage for roughly two years.

Authorities executed a search warrant on the location on Saturday, where they took possession of two hammers, a sword and a pair of rubber and cloth gloves.

They also found DMV paperwork, IRS letters and Paypal credit cards, confirming that DePape lived on the premises, according to the charging document.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Live coverage: Bucks vs. Pistons at Fiserv Forum

    Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum. Tipoffs is set for 7 p.m. Get live updates here.

  • Trades unlikely to save sub-.500 Rams after latest debacle

    LOS ANGELES (AP) The brightest side of the Los Angeles Rams' latest blowout loss is they don't have to play the San Francisco 49ers again this season. Almost everything else coming out of Los Angeles' 31-14 home defeat Sunday was pretty dark, and it all cast serious doubt on the Rams' talent, offensive game-planning and overall fitness to defend their Super Bowl title. The Rams were comprehensively outplayed by the 49ers, a .500 team that has recorded two of its four victories this season against Los Angeles.

  • Tether Bank-Fraud Probe Gets Fresh Look by Justice Department

    (Bloomberg) -- A Justice Department probe into a controversial corner of the crypto world -- Tether -- has been struggling to reach a conclusion. Now a new team is taking a crack at investigating whether executives behind the popular stablecoin committed a crime.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edge

  • Mariota doing just enough to keep Falcons in first place

    ATLANTA (AP) Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota just wanted another chance to pull out a victory after he threw an interception on the first possession of overtime. Three plays after C.J. Henderson returned the pick 54 yards, it still looked bleak for Atlanta as Carolina sent out kicker Eddy Pineiro to try a winning 32-yard field goal. ''Sometimes when you get into situations like that, guys kind of put their head down,'' Mariota said.

  • McCaffrey sends 49ers into bye week on winning note

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) A matchup with the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams was once again just what the San Francisco 49ers needed to get their season back on track. A big dose of Christian McCaffrey helped too. Now the question for the 49ers headed into their bye week off a feel-good 31-14 win over the Rams on Sunday is whether that performance provided the blueprint they need for the second half of the season.

  • Lions fire defensive backs coach after 1-6 start

    DETROIT (AP) In each of the first two years of Dan Campbell's tenure with the Detroit Lions, he's had to make major changes in his coaching staff midway through the season. On Monday, he fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant with the team at 1-6. ''It was a tough decision, but we're a results-based business,'' Campbell said Monday.

  • WATCH: Browns A.J. Green picks off Joe Burrow with Myles Garrett lead blocking

    The Browns come away with a big interception of Joe Burrow as A.J. Green comes away with the pick. Myles Garrett gets in on the action.

  • 4 Bears players that GM Ryan Poles could still trade before deadline

    With the Bears reportedly not done in the trade market, here are some players that GM Ryan Poles could still deal before the deadline.

  • New Hampshire Republican Don Bolduc claimed a local school has 'litter boxes' for children. The school says that's 'entirely untrue.'

    Senate candidate from New Hampshire Don Bolduc is the latest in the GOP to claim schools are providing "litter boxes" to students identifying as cats.

  • Delphi killings: 4 things we learned about arrest in deaths of Liberty German and Abigail Williams

    Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested last Wednesday and charged on two charges of murder in court two days later.

  • Chinese father punches and kicks his daughter in vicious assault on tennis court in Serbia

    Serbian reports suggest that a Chinese tennis dad has been arrested and charged with domestic violence offences after a horrific video surfaced on social media that showed him punching and kicking his young daughter.

  • Amanda Knox, ex-lover reunite in Italy 15 years after Meredith Kercher murder

    Amanda Knox and her ex-boyfriend reunited in June in the Italian town of Gubbio -- 15 years after they were arrested and later cleared of Meredith Kercher's grisly murder in Perugia.

  • Susan Smith, South Carolina mom jailed for killing 2 sons, stopped writing to long-distance boyfriend: report

    Susan Smith has stopped exchanging romantic letters with a boyfriend from her South Carolina prison, a family member told People.

  • Stunned Bar Owner Recalls Delphi Murder Suspect Sitting Inches Away From ‘Wanted’ Sketch

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / FacebookLooking back on it now, Bob Matlock can’t believe the suspect was sitting right in front of him all along.Accused double murderer and CVS pharmacy technician Richard Allen, a 50-year-old father of two charged with killing Delphi, Indiana teens Libby German and Abby Williams on a hiking trail in 2017, was a regular customer at Matlock’s tavern, JC’s Bar.“He would come in and we would always talk about the girls and everything,” Matlock, 75, told The

  • New York doctor charged in $100M fraud ring vanishes in Atlantic Ocean

    New York Dr. Marvin Moy vanished off the coast of Fire Island earlier this month, according to US Coast Guard officials. He faces federal fraud charges.

  • Golden retriever reunites with his owner after Amazon Flex driver took him, CA cops say

    “It was a moment I really did not know if it was going to happen. I was over the moon with joy.”

  • Missing Miami Boy Jorge ‘Jojo’ Morales Found in Canada Two Months After Vanishing

    FBIA 6-year-old boy who was reported missing from Miami more than two months ago has been found in a city in Canada. Jorge “Jojo” Morales was discovered “in good health” and “safe and sound” Sunday in Moncton, New Brunswick, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed on Twitter. On October 30, 2022, the 6-year-old boy from Miami, Florida, who was reported missing to the Miami-Dade Police Department on August 27, 2022, has been located safe and sound in Moncton, N.B.— RCMP New Brunswick (

  • Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

    Authorities on Monday announced an arrest in the unsolved murders of two teenage girls -- a drugstore worker who has been living in the same small northern Indiana community where their bodies were found after they went on a hike nearly six years ago. Richard Matthew Allen, 50, was arrested Friday on two murder counts in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted the Indiana city of about 3,000 people. The investigation is “far from complete,” State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said at a news conference on Monday.

  • Crime Files: Nearly 20 arrests in Phoenix sex crimes operation; Undercover bunker found with drugs, guns

    Our top crime stories for the week of Oct. 24: Nearly 20 men arrested in Phoenix area child sex crimes operation; an undercover bunker containing guns, drugs found at Waddell storage facility; a Mesa smoke shop owner, employee in trouble for selling fentanyl pills supplied by a Mexican cartel; Woman arrested for aggravated DUI, accused of driving wrong way on Loop 202; and a break-in at Katie Hobbs' campaign headquarters.

  • 'Today is the day': Update to Delphi murders of Libby and Abby announced by ISP

    Indiana State Police plan a Monday morning news conference in Delphi to update the investigation into who killed Libby German and Abby Williams.