Six Falls gang members indicted on drugs, weapons charges

Dec. 20—BUFFALO — A federal grand jury has returned an 18-count indictment charging defendants Cameron Lee, Michael Pryor, Shawn Pryor a/k/a Ghost, Melanie Pryor, Thomas Pryor, and Ahmadja Green with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribute, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine. This charge carries a minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years, and a $5,000,000 fine.

In addition:

—Michael Pryor is charged with four counts of distributing cocaine and/or fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school or a public housing facility, which carry a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a fine of $2,000,000.

—Cameron Lee is charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, which carry a maximum penalty of life in prison, and a $5,000,000 fine.

—Defendant Lee, Melanie Pryor, and Ahmadja Green are also charged with possession of more than 40 grams of fentanyl, heroin, and buprenorphine, which carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a $5,000,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy C. Lynch, who is handling the case, stated that according to the indictment, in January 2022, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Niagara Falls Police Department, and Niagara County Sheriff's Office began investigating a criminal street gang known as the "Crips," operating in and around Niagara Falls and Rochester. Lee, Michael Pryor, Shawn Pryor, and Greene were identified as members/associates of the Crips, who conspired to sell crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin.

Between March and July 2022, investigators conducted seven controlled purchases from the defendants. In addition, between August and October 2022, investigators conducted six controlled purchases from Michael Pryor and between August and September, they conducted three controlled purchases from Shawn Pryor. The investigation also determined that during the conspiracy, Michael Pryor and Shawn Pryor pistol whipped and beat a person believed to be involved in narcotics trafficking.

On Oct. 13, a search warrant was executed Cameron Lee's Orleans Avenue residence, during which investigators seized more than 70 grams of heroin and fentanyl, a quantity of buprenorphine, jewelry, three cellular telephones, and approximately $19,000 in United States currency.

The indictment is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force, under the direction of Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Michael Stansbury, the Niagara Falls Police Department, under the direction of Chief John Faso, and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, under the direction of Sheriff Michael Filicetti.