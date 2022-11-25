Six-figure bond set for Naples doctor accused of sexual assault, court records show

A Naples doctor accused of sexually assaulting at least two patients while performing medical procedures faced a judge, who set a six-figure bond.

Judge Michael Provost on Wednesday set a $100,000 bond for Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, court records revealed Friday. Records he paid cash bail to the courts and was immediately released.

Officers with the Naples Police Department arrested Salata, 54, shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday, at his office in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue South.

He bonded out from the Collier County Jail on Wednesday, the records indicate.

Prior: Naples doctor, 54, arrested on multiple sexual assault counts, Naples police say

While in jail: Naples man engaged in child sex crimes while in jail on other charges, jury decides

Background to Salata's case

According to Salata's arrest report, officers were called on Oct. 24 to Project Help Crisis, 3050 Horseshoe Drive North, to meet with a 51-year-old woman.

She told authorities she had a consultation the day prior to her procedure with Salata. Salata prescribed her a controlled substance called Alprazolam — which can cause paranoid or suicidal thoughts, the report states.

Salata instructed her to take it when she arrived for her appointment, adding the procedure was "excruciatingly painful," and it would take between three and four hours, according to the police report.

The victim told officers she took the first controlled substance as instructed. She added Salata was the only person present during the procedure.

She later told authorities Salata administered laughing gas to help with the pain, court documents show. The victim told officers she wasn't in her right mind, but was aware of what was happening to her.

She added she felt Salata touch her private parts and shake her violently.

After she asked what he was doing, he removed his hands, the report indicates. Then, he used more laughing gas because "she was in so much pain."

The victim told officers he offered her an unknown clear liquid she believed was tequila and she drank it.

Story continues

She told officers she was intoxicated to the point where she became unconscious.

When she woke up, she noticed Salata was performing oral sex on her. She added she couldn't stop Salata and became unconscious again.

When she opened her eyes for a second time, she saw him penetrating her, the report indicates. She blacked out again.

She told authorities she wasn't dreaming and remembered everything.

On Monday, a 73-year-old female came forward after she said she went to Salata at Pura Vida Medical Spa for a cosmetic medical treatment.

She told authorities Salata raped her during the procedure.

The victim said she put special equipment on for the treatment. Salata later came in to remove the equipment and massage the area, according to the affidavit.

She told officers the massage was causing pain and Salata offered laughing gas to relieve the suffering. He then massaged another area, the report indicates. She added she felt Salata was "cranking it up" in reference to the laughing gas.

The victim said Salata then began to rape her, according to the report. She said she was awake and alert throughout, adding that Salata was on top of her for no more than 15 seconds.

A spokesperson at Salata's office said questions should be directed to his attorney, Donald Day.

Day told the Daily News on Wednesday he didn't have additional comment in Salata's case.

Salata is next due in court Dec. 19.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Bond set for Naples physician involved in sexual assault case