Six-figure winning lottery jackpot waiting for lucky person who bought ticket in SC

Noah Feit
·1 min read

A $100,000 winning lottery ticket was sold at a Midlands area convenience store, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

A winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was purchased in Manning, lottery officials said Monday in a news release.

The winning numbers — 5, 7, 9, 37, 38, and Power-Up: 10 — were drawn Saturday.

The winning ticket was sold at Tanner’s convenience store/gas station at 3088 Alex Harvin Hwy. That’s about 5 miles from Exit 115 on Interstate 95.

The ticket buyer did not get the Powered-Up option, which could have doubled the prize to $200,000, according to the release.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Kansas, Georgia, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 501,942-to-1, according to the release.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

Tanners will receive a commission of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket when it is turned into lottery officials.

In addition to the six-figure jackpot, lottery officials said more than 4,800 ticket holders will win prizes — ranging from $1 to $100,000 — following the Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.

Recommended Stories

  • The Most Beautiful National Park Beaches in the U.S.

    Our national parks really do have it all. It may only be 290 yards long, but what Acadia National Park's Sand Beach lacks in size it more than makes up for in beauty. Nestled between two mountains, the beach is the perfect spot to explore after an early breakfast in Bar Harbor (take the Sand Beach shuttle to the beach's stop).

  • GOP willing to negotiate smaller infrastructure bill: Wicker

    Despite many Republicans signaling they do not support President Joe Biden's infrastructure proposal, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said on ABC's "This Week" that the GOP is willing to negotiate on a smaller package. "I'm meeting with the president tomorrow," the senator told "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, referring to Biden's meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers. Wicker's comments to Stephanopoulos echo the sentiment of 10 moderate Senate GOP lawmakers who signed a joint statement on Thursday, accusing Biden of "roundly dismissing" bipartisan talks during his last bipartisan meeting on the COVID relief bill.

  • Arsenal injury update ahead of huge Europa League clash

    Arsenal injury news updates have not been too bad this season for Mikel Arteta, but just when he needs all of his stars fit they have been hit hard.

  • Traffic clogs Fort Worth’s suburbs. How council candidates would fix the congestion

    Far north Fort Worth residents know the scenario well: a two lane road surrounded by thousands of homes and shopping centers that rapidly gets clogged with traffic. Or a bottleneck where a wider road shrinks as drivers try to merge onto the highway.

  • Capitol riot 'bullhorn lady' appeared in a video to wear a useless mesh mask after a judge ordered her to wear one as a part of her release

    Rachel Powell, known for holding a bullhorn at the Capitol siege in January, appeared to test the limit of a judge's order requiring she wear a mask outside her home.

  • Money pours in for Columbia mayoral candidates in first quarter. Who raised the most?

    Two of the three candidates for Columbia mayor each raised more than $110,000 in the first three months of 2021.

  • India’s Covid-19 situation is becoming worse by the day

    India is currently the world's highest contributor to fresh Covid-19 cases, with numbers worsening every day. In large Indian metropolises, the healthcare facilities are overburdened.

  • Trump: The key to Republican success is more Trumpism

    Former President Donald Trump staked his claim to the Republican Party in a closed-door speech to donors Saturday night, casting his populist policies and attack-dog politics as the key to future Republican success. Trump also reinforced his commitment to the GOP in his address, according to prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press, which comes as Republican officials seek to downplay an intraparty feud over Trump's role in the party, his commitment to GOP fundraising and his plans for 2024. While Trump's advisers report he will emphasize party unity, he rarely sticks to script.

  • Florida anti-masker who coughed on cancer patient sentenced to 30 days in prison

    Debra Hunter has been sentenced to serve 30 days in prison, pay a $500 fine, take anger management classes – and pay for her victim’s Covid test

  • This Costco Bench Doubles as Two Planters — Perfect for Any Outdoor Space

    With so much time that we’ve been spending indoors we’ve been focusing our attention more and more on outdoor activities now that the temperature has gotten warmer. We’ve already found a few hidden gems like these incredible wooden patio chairs from Costco and this amazing six-person limo-themed pool float but don’t think we’re during transforming […]

  • A looming shortage of bacon and hot dogs could leave big cookout plans up in smoke for July Fourth when most Americans are vaccinated

    The supply-chain squeeze likely won't improve in time for summer, said ArrowStream's Isaac Olvera.

  • As the Costume Institute Announces Its Next Exhibition Theme, We Look Back at 9 Iconic Houses All About American Style

    The topic has long been a bedrock of interior design, as these stunning residential projects prove

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Martin Truex Jr. wins as caution flags fly

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • SNP minister facing ministerial code probe over Gupta and Greensill dinner

    A senior SNP minister is facing a ministerial code investigation over a dinner with banker Lex Greensill and steel billionaire Sanjeev Gupta following a deal that threatens to cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds. Fergus Ewing, the Rural Economy Secretary, dined with the pair and two of their senior colleagues at one of Glasgow's top restaurants in 2017. But a Freedom of Information request (FOI) has revealed that the minister had no officials with him, no notes were taken, and the Government claims to have no emails, texts or phone records about the meeting. The previous year the Scottish Government struck a deal with Mr Gupta, which allowed his GFG Alliance to complete a £330 million purchase of the UK’s last aluminium smelter and hydro power plants in Fort William in 2016. Mr Ewing signed a 25-year guarantee, worth around £300 million, which commits the Scottish Government to buying the plants’ electricity if the smelter shut down. But his firm GFG Alliance is in crisis following the collapse of Greensill Capital, which was his largest financial backer before it went into administration. The ministerial code states that a private secretary or official should be present for all discussions relating to government business, with the basic facts of formal meetings to be recorded, including the reasons for the meeting, attendees and the interests represented. It also states that miniisters who "find themselves discussing official business without an official present " should pass "any significant content" to their private officers "as soon as possible after the event, who should arrange for the basic facts of such meetings to be recorded."

  • Apple is sending an exec to an antitrust hearing, following an awkward exchange of letters in which 2 senators accused it of refusing to attend

    Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Mike Lee accused Apple of refusing to attend an antitrust hearing. Apple said there was a misunderstanding.

  • Sidelined last year, the Met Gala is returning - twice

    The Met Gala is coming back. The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Monday that the annual high-wattage celebration of both fashion and celebrity — canceled last year because of the pandemic — will return in person, first in September, then again in 2022 in its usual slot of the first Monday in May. The galas, a “more intimate” version Sept. 13 of this year and a larger one on May 2, 2022, will launch a two-part exhibition, to be on view for almost a year.

  • Children swap classrooms for beach lessons in Spain

    After a year of remote learning and socially distanced classrooms, one school in the Spanish region of Murcia is doing just that, trying to combine clear air and a new way of teaching. Outside the Felix Rodriguez de la Fuente school, mask-wearing children sit before a portable blackboard at rows of green desks neatly spaced out on the sandy shores of Playa de los Nietos (Grandchildren's Beach). "It's safe, the children are having great fun," said English teacher Juan Francisco Martinez.

  • U.S. distances itself from explosion at Iranian nuclear site

    The Biden administration says it had no role in the explosion on Sunday at an Iranian uranium enrichment facility. Iran has blamed Israel and vowed to take revenge.Why it matters: The administration is attempting to negotiate a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, with a second round of indirect talks set to start on Wednesday. The timing of the incident, along with several recent Israeli strikes on Iranian ships, could make Biden's diplomatic challenge more difficult.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "We have seen reports of an incident at the Natanz enrichment facility in Iran. The United States had no involvement, and we have nothing to add to speculation about the causes," a senior Biden administration official said.Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif blamed Israel for the explosion, which resulted in damage to centrifuges used to enrichment uranium. He said the incident would not affect the nuclear talks, but “we will take our revenge against the Zionists.”Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's atomic energy organization, denied a New York Times report that the explosion caused such severe damage that it will take 9 months to repair. Salehi said uranium enrichment continues and the damaged centrifuges will soon be replaced.Iranian media reported that the intelligence services were investigating the incident, and one arrest had already been made.Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met this morning in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking alongside Austin, Netanyahu stressed that Iran was the gravest threat in the region and that Israel would never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.Austin stressed the U.S. commitment to Israel's security but did not mention Iran. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • McConnell praises Biden's response to Myanmar coup

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a longtime advocate of democracy in Myanmar, told Politico Monday the Biden administration is "trying to do the right thing" in responding to the Myanmar military coup.What he's saying: "On the domestic front, I have not yet witnessed something that I’ve been happy about," McConnell said. "But in this area, I think their instincts are good. I think they’re trying to do the right thing."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: President Biden has consulted McConnell on the U.S.' response to the takeover in Myanmar, which has led police and military to kill over 700 people since February, Politico reports. The Republican senator, an ally to Myanmar's democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, called on the Biden administration to address the coup at the United Nations Security Council to ensure international attention.“Our ability to influence this from halfway around the world is limited,” he said. “But we do have tools.”"The lion share of the burden is on the State Department and the administration," he added. "But in any way that congressional action needs to be a part of this: Count me in."A former top State Department official who used to work with McConnell's staff told Politico McConnell has been "frustrated at times that, on both sides of the aisle, the White House and the State Department hasn't always come up with effective Burma policies."The big picture: The Biden administration has meted out a number of sanctions on Myanmar military officials in response, suspending trade engagement and imposing export controls.But the violence hasn't abated in Myanmar. On Saturday, security forces killed at least 82 pro-democracy protesters, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.Go deeper: UN envoy says "a bloodbath is imminent" in MyanmarMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'Huge' explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting

    La Soufriere volcano fired an enormous amount of ash and hot gas early Monday in the biggest explosive eruption yet since volcanic activity began on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent late last week, with officials worried about the lives of those who have refused to evacuate. Experts called it a “huge explosion” that generated pyroclastic flows down the volcano’s south and southwest flanks. “It’s destroying everything in its path,” Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center, told The Associated Press.