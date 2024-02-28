Six Flags Great Adventure opens reservations for 'glamping' tents at new safari resort

Want to wake up in a luxurious tent surrounded by wild safari animals? If you do, there are some good news: the Six Flags' Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa in Jackson is signing up guests for its opening day.

The new safari resort is currently accepting reservations for bookings beginning on June 14, offering guests luxurious bedrooms with scenic views of free-roaming giraffes, oryxes, wildebeests and many other African species.

The resort is an addition to the Six Flags Great Adventure theme park complex, which already has a 350-acre safari available for visitors.

With the new resort, visitors can experience the 1,200-animal safari through an off-road guided tour and also wake up in a luxurious "glamping" experience inside it.

The resort includes a spa and a fine-dining restaurant surrounded by wild exotic fauna. The guest rooms will look like tents resembling “authentic African lodges,” said Staci Wheeler, Six Flags Great Adventure spokesperson. The resort will be the first of its kind within the Six Flags brand, Wheeler said.

“The campsite will be located in the middle of our Wild Safari," Wheeler said. "We will have a number of animals that freely roam around the enclosed campsite."

The safari animals will stay on site year-round with climate-controlled indoor housing available for all tropical animals. A full-time animal care team will look over their well-being, said Wheeler.

Georgia, an adult giraffe, is curious about the safari truck as (back) Sierra, a female giraffe born on June 2, 2020 and the most recent of four calves born in the span of one year, explores the Wilde Plains section of the safari with the giraffes, including her mother, Muraya, and two of the other young giraffes in this "baby boom," Phyllis and Embu, at Six Flags Wild Safari in Jackson, NJ Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

There is a two-night stay minimum required with every booking. Rates start at around $600 a night for a two-guest room. Breakfast and access to all three Six Flags Great Adventure theme parks are included in your stay.

Various package options, including behind-the-scenes encounters with animals and VIP experiences, may be added to your overnight stay for an additional cost.

During nighttime, guests can enjoy of outdoor games, a fire pit with nightly s'mores, and an entertainment space for movies under the stars, music, animal encounters, lectures and more.

This year, Six Flags Great Adventure is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Besides adding a new resort, the park is also debuting The Flash, a new roller coaster ride with fully vertical drop.

The new additions to the themed park complex — the second largest in the world — represent the largest investment the park has made in 20 years, Great Adventure president Brian Bacica said in a press release.

