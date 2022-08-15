Six Flags Great America shooting: 3 injured in parking lot of Illinois amusement park

Three people, including two teenagers, were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, Sunday night.

A spokesperson for the amusement park confirmed to Fox News Digital that shots were fired from a single car in the parking lot that immediately drove off. The Gurnee Police Department said a white sedan entered the parking lot around 7:50 p.m. and drove toward the entrance to the theme park. Several suspects then got out of the car and began shooting toward another person in the parking lot.

A 17-year-old boy from Aurora, Illinois, and a 19-year-old woman from Appleton, Wisconsin, were taken to an area hospital. The boy was shot in his upper thigh. The woman was shot in her lower leg. A third person was also injured, but declined to be treated, police said.

"The shooting this evening was not a random act, and appeared to be a targeted incident that occurred outside the park," the Gurnee Police Department told Fox News Digital. "This was not an active shooter incident inside the park."

The shooting sparked panic and confusion among people inside the amusement park. Video posted on Twitter showed people taking shelter. Other videos showed people walking around while ambulances and police cars could be seen in the background. The park closed early after the shooting.

An eyewitness told WFLD that she was standing in line for the Raging Bull ride when panic broke out.

"An employee [said] there's an active shooter, everyone got down, everyone started panting, started running towards the exits," witness Ryan Crawford recounted. "There were people jumping over the fence. People almost got trampled. It was just absolutely crazy."

A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America told Fox News Digital that the park employs a number of preventative measures, including plain clothes patrolmen and advanced screening technology.

"We are incredibly grateful to our team members who reacted in a professional manner to take care of our guests, and for the Gurnee Police Department for their on-going presence and commitment to Six Flags Great America," communications specialist Rachel Kendziora said.

So far, no arrests have been made as police continue to investigate the shooting.

Six Flags Great America is about 15 miles north of Highland Park, Illinois, where seven people were killed in a mass shooting during a 4th of July parade earlier this summer.