Six Flags invites guests to join its 50th anniversary celebration

Six Flags Great Adventure is turning 50.

To celebrate its semicentennial, the theme park has a special offer to guests.

And to celebrate the holidays, this year's Six Flags Great Adventure Black Friday Sale offers consumers $20 off the purchase of a new 2024 season pass and 55% off season pass add-ons.

The adventure park is inviting guests to participate in the redesign of Dream Street Pathway as part of the 50th anniversary celebration coming in 2024.

Guests can choose from four designs with customizable inscriptions to create a unique brick that will become part of Six Flags Great Adventure. The anniversary bricks will adorn a new path located at the theme park’s original entrance. Guests will also receive a keepsake in the form of a mini replica brick and a certificate to display at home.

Anniversary bricks can be purchased by visiting Six Flags Great Adventure or the 50th Anniversary Walkway.

Black Friday offers are at www.sixflags.com/greatadventure.

Season passes are valid for the remainder of 2023 and can be used to enjoy Holiday in the Park and through 2024.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Black Friday deals: Great Adventure tickets on sale