Six Flags looking to hire 1,000 new team members at upcoming weeklong event

Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water are looking to hire 1,000 new team members this season. The company will host its National Hiring Week event from April 23 through May 1 at all its U.S. locations.

The company is hiring for a variety of different positions at its Georgia parks. These positions include lifeguards, food service, retail, park services and security.

During its National Hiring Week event, both Georgia parks will hold Saturday job fairs with on-the-spot interviews. Job seekers lucky enough to secure a job at one of these hiring fairs could score a free park ticket if hired between noon and 5 p.m.

Our biggest hiring event of the year is BACK! 🙌 Get ready for National Hiring Week, April 23 - May 1. We're holding walk-in interviews daily. So stop by and start getting paid that same day! 🤑 Visit https://t.co/ZLr0u0QRmY for more information. #MySixFlags #SixFlagsJobs pic.twitter.com/CqD4xpld1k — Six Flags Over GA (@sfovergeorgia) April 21, 2022





Team members at Six Flags are offered many benefits, such as paid internships, in-park discounts, exclusive team member events and flexible scheduling.

If you are interested in applying for a position and are not going to a hiring fair, you can apply online at SixFlagsJobs.com.

TRENDING STORIES: