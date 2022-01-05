Six found not guilty of protesting outside Sununu home over mask mandate

Jan. 5—Six people charged by Newfields police for picketing outside the home of Gov. Chris Sununu a year ago have been found not guilty of violating a quickly passed town ordinance designed to halt the protests.

Brentwood District Court Judge Polly Hall found the six not guilty in written orders issued Dec. 23. Several more still face trials. One paid his $100 fine.

The charges arose from a protest on Dec. 28, 2020.

The six had asked Hall to declare the ordinance unconstitutional, which she did not do. Rather, Hall said police had not proven their case.

"To me, these cases are, were, and have always been about free speech," said Concord lawyer Seth Hipple, who represented five of the defendants. He said his clients were exercising their constitutionally protected rights, and they are exploring options against the town to make sure it does not retaliate against future protesters.

Newfields police prosecutor Michael DiCroce said the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that an identically worded ordinance passed constitutional muster. The not-guilty verdicts hinged on whether the protesters were targeting the home; the judge felt police did not prove that element, he said.

DiCroce said the case means protesters can walk on the street with signs.

"They just can't stop or they can't target an individual residence," he said. Lately, protesters have been driving down the road and honking their car horns, which is legal, DiCroce said.

The ordinance reads: "It is unlawful for any person to engage in picketing before or about the residence or dwelling of any individual in the Town of Newfields."

The verdicts followed two trials. Hipple represented five of the defendants. Manchester resident Frank Staples defended himself.

Staples, a founder of the group Absolute Defiance, was found not guilty in the Dec. 28 protest, but was convicted of a Class B misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct from a demonstration which took place several days later. He plans to appeal that verdict.

"They found us not guilty so they could avoid addressing the constitutionality of the ordinance," he said.

Organizers at the time said it was going to be a vigil to protest a statewide mask mandate.

In court papers, police said the protesters were targeting Sununu's home, which is at the end of a cul-de-sac.

Hipple wrote that his clients were moving except for very brief periods, some when police asked them a question.

They walked on the roadway and a path that runs beside Sununu's house to a retail store. Sununu was not home at the time, according to news accounts.

The protests unnerved Sununu enough that he canceled plans for an inauguration on the State House lawn. Some of the protesters were armed, he said at the time, and had targeted his family and trespassed on his property.

The town selectmen passed the ordinance six days earlier. One of the selectmen is Sununu's brother Michael.

On Tuesday, the governor's press office said Sununu had no involvement with the ordinance, either drafting or enforcing it.

The trial of a protester who acknowledged he was armed, Skylar Bennett, is scheduled for May 5 in Brentwood District Court.

Also scheduled for trial that day is Chris Maidment, a reporter covering the protest for the online NH Journal.

"NH Journal continues to believe the town of Newfields and the prosecutor will make the right decision and drop its plans to prosecute a reporter covering a legitimate news story," the organization's editor, Michael Graham, wrote in an email.

mhayward@unionleader.com