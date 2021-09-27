Six gang members of Atlanta's Nine Trey Gangster Bloods plead guilty to RICO conspiracy

Six members of Atlanta's Nine Trey Gangster Bloods gang pleaded guilty last week to Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organization Act conspiracy charges, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

Some of the crimes the criminal organization's members were charged with include murder, robbery, firearms possession, witness tampering, obstruction of justice, and drug trafficking. The organization is a national criminal organization that spread from New York down the East Coast.

The identities of those who plead guilty were Tyrone Clark, whose gang name is “Tight Eye,” Joseph Riley III, who is called “Joe Blow," Gary Sartor, who is “G-Stacks,” Patrick Caple, who is “Zoe,” Brandon Asberry, who is "B5,” and Michael Jackson, who is called "MJ."

“The [Justice] Department will continue to bring to justice the leaders and most violent members of dangerous criminal enterprises like the Nine Trey Gangsters,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. said in a press release. “Removing those most responsible for the violence and drug dealing perpetrated by members and associates of violent street gangs like the Nine Trey Gangsters makes our neighborhoods and communities safer.”

DC POLICE OFFICERS CHARGED OVER DEADLY MOPED PURSUIT

The investigation into the organization was led by the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force.

“These Bloods members terrorized communities by committing murders and robberies with no regard for human life,” Assistant Director Calvin Shivers said of the FBI Criminal Investigative Division in the press release. “Today’s convictions provide a measure of justice, and the FBI will continue to dismantle these criminal enterprises and protect communities from gang violence.”

The gang has a hierarchical system with multiple layers of command. The members are given certain positions within their "line" or group, and the six defendants who pleaded guilty were part of the gang’s “fire” line, according to the press release.

Story continues

Clark, Riley, Sartor, and Caple all held the rank of "fifth floor," which is one of the highest ranks, responsible for overseeing the members and reporting to the organization's leadership.

Asberry was part of the "second floor," which meant he was responsible for collecting dues from members and overseeing the meetings. Jackson was part of the "third floor," which meant he was responsible for planning conflicts with rival gangs and arranging weapons for the gang members, the release explained.

Each member pleaded guilty to one count of RICO conspiracy charges for their involvement in "planning, facilitating and executing multiple acts of violence and participating in the gang’s drug trafficking activities, including the distribution of methamphetamine, marijuana, and Xanax," the press release detailed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The men face a maximum sentence of life in prison. Jackson, Riley, and Clark are scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 1, 2022. The other men will be given their respective sentences in the coming months.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, RICO, conspiracy, War on Drugs, gangs, FBI, DOJ

Original Author: Misty Severi

Original Location: Six gang members of Atlanta's Nine Trey Gangster Bloods plead guilty to RICO conspiracy