This is how six guns and $350,000 in narcotics were seized in Paterson
PATERSON — In one of the city’s biggest drug busts in recent years, detectives last week seized more than $350,000 worth of narcotics and a small arsenal of weapons: two rifles, two shotguns, two handguns and 689 bullets.
Police said the raid happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in what authorities described as a quiet 2nd Ward neighborhood along Grand Street, just a couple of blocks west of two Paterson schools and a public swimming pool.
The haul included 46 pounds of unregulated marijuana, 4 pounds of edible THC and a kilo of cocaine, said Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale.
More:Paterson's Kennedy High School gets needed metal detectors. This is why
The two handguns had been equipped with high-capacity magazines, allowing them to fire many bullets without reloading, police said. The shotguns and rifles, including an AK-47, were equipped with high-velocity firing mechanisms, police said.
Three men were arrested in the bust, in which $26,463 in cash was seized, police said.
Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.
Email: editor@patersonpress.com
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ drug bust yields $350K in narcotics, six guns