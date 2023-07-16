Six hidden costs associated with death – and how to prepare for them

death

Addressing money matters after someone has passed away can make a terrible time even harder.

There’s a huge amount of things to do, from sorting out the deceased’s household bills and working through their will, to stopping pension payments and going through the notoriously miserable business of probate.

But, unfortunately, the admin and costs following a death don’t end there.

Here, Telegraph Money reveals six hidden costs that you might not have factored into dealing with the death of a loved one, so you don’t get caught out in future.

Death certificates: £11-£35

You’ll need a certified copy of a registered death when it comes to dealing with a person’s finances and property.

Certificates cost £11, and you’ll likely need more than one copy, as photocopies are not accepted by many organisations, such as banks or life insurance companies.

It’s a good idea to order death certificate copies as soon as you are able to, as they can take around 14 days to arrive. If you delay, you might end up needing them in a hurry and be forced to pay for the priority service, which is more than triple the standard price at £35 per certificate.

Funeral costs: £9,200 on average

The average cost of a basic funeral has fallen to £3,953 – down 2.5 pc since 2021, according to Sun Life.

However, when you include extras such as professional fees, a funeral service, flowers and things like catering and venue hire for a wake, it reports that the true cost has actually risen by 3.8 pc to £9,200, up from £8,864 in 2021. This varies depending on whether you opt for a cremation or burial, as burials tend to be more expensive.

This is a significant cost, and while many people do leave provisions for their own funeral, Sun Life says 41pc of people fail to put enough aside to cover the whole cost, leaving surviving family with a bill for the difference.

A bill shock can also come for those who thought the service would be covered by a funeral plan. These plans promise to cover different things, depending on the package.

They typically only guarantee to cover certain things, such as the cost of the coffin and the funeral director, and an allowance to cover third party costs such as use of a crematoria, doctors’ fees, attendance of a celebrant or minister, and digging of the burial plot.

If the plan covers a burial, it won’t include the cost of the plot or the headstone.

Funeral plans also won’t cover the cost of a wake or any flowers for the service.

James Daley of consumer group Fairer Finance, said: “Funerals are complex and come with lots of different costs and options. Whether you’re buying a pre-paid plan, or organising a funeral for someone that has just passed away, it’s really important to be clear exactly what is and isn’t included in the package.

“Funeral directors are obliged to have a full list of all their prices – so if you can’t find this on their website, you should ask them to provide it.”

Land Registry fees: £20-£140

If the deceased owned property, it is necessary to update property records with HM Land Registry in order to complete the transfer of ownership, whether it’s from joint ownership to sole ownership (if a remaining spouse is taking over full ownership, for example), or changing the name to that of a beneficiary.

There’s no fee to pay to remove a name from joint ownership, but charges are applied when changing to a third-party owner – such as a beneficiary.

This fee varies depending on the property’s value, and starts at £20. The fee for an average-priced house, valued between £200,001 to £500,000, is £45. High-value properties worth £1m or more come with a Land Registry fee of £140.

In certain circumstances, though, you won’t need to pay up. William Marriott, partner at law firm Russell Speechlys said: “Alternatively, the personal representatives may sell the property to a third party and the purchaser will then be responsible for paying the standard Land Registry fees in the usual way.

“No fee is payable where the name of the deceased is simply being removed from the register, and it is good practice to do this so that ownership records are up to date. However, your solicitor may recommend that further steps are taken where the property is subject to an ongoing trust.”

Account cancellation and closure fees: up to £500

A number of investment firms continue to charge Isa and investment account fees long after the account holder has died, according to Fairer Finance, the consumer group – as well as levying additional charges in order to liquidate and close the accounts.

Delays with paperwork can lead to accounts not being closed for months, and costs accrued during this time are not always refunded. Fees vary, depending on the account type and provider, but can be up to £500, according to a report from Fairer Finance.

Separate research by the consumer group Which? found that around one in six consumers reported account closures taking more than three months after a relative had died.

These issues can extend to other services and utilities. Fairer Finance has been campaigning for the key service regulators – the Financial Conduct Authority, as well as utilities watchdogs Ofwat, Ofcom and Ofgem – to introduce new regulations to prevent firms from charging any more than their costs after a customer dies, including an outright ban on cancellation and account closure fees.

James Daley of Fairer Finance said: “This should include a requirement that firms refund charges in excess of costs back to the date of death if notification is delayed.”

Inheritance tax: 40pc

Inheritance tax may have to be paid on an estate if its value is over a certain amount.

The current personal tax-free allowance is £325,000. There’s the additional allowance known as the ‘residence nil-rate band’, worth £175,000, which applies in circumstances when the home is left to direct descendants such as children or grandchildren.

Where this allowance applies, the tax-free allowance increases up to £500,000 per person, and couples can combine their allowances. Above that, tax is usually payable at 40pc.

Usually, if inheritance tax is to be paid, it must be settled before probate is granted, and you must pay it by the end of the sixth month after the person died.

On some assets, such as a property that you decide to keep, you may be able to pay the tax liability in instalments over 10 years. However, many people don’t realise that interest is charged on the amount due at a rate of the Bank Rate plus 2.5pc. As of July 11, this is an eye-watering 7.5 pc, which could add thousands to the tax bill.

Tax on life insurance payout: 40pc

Where a family member has been prudent and taken out a life insurance policy, there should be a payout when they die if you’re able to make an eligible claim.

However, this payout – which can be a significant sum – can be added to the total value of the estate, in which case it could be liable for a 40pc inheritance tax charge.

One way around this is to set up a policy under trust. This means it isn’t considered part of the estate, and therefore is outside the scope of inheritance tax. This also means payouts can be much quicker, giving peace of mind that any bills can be dealt with in the meantime.

