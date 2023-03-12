Six Hong Kong-listed firms say their deposits at SVB are immaterial

The main entrance of Silicon Valley Bank is pictured in Menlo Park
·2 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Six Hong Kong-listed companies, mostly Chinese pharmaceutical firms, disclosed cash deposits at Silicon Valley Bank on Sunday, adding that their exposure to the failed U.S. lender and its impact on operations were immaterial, in an effort to calm investors.

Startup-focussed SVB Financial Group, which did business as Silicon Valley Bank, collapsed on Friday in the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, roiling global markets and stranding billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors.

Among the six companies that published filings to the stock exchange on Sunday, Brii Biosciences Limited had the highest percentage of cash and bank balances at SVB, at less than 9%. It did not provide a monetary figure for the deposits.

"Notwithstanding the closure of SVB, the existing cash and bank balances of the company continue to be sufficient to meet its working capital, capital expenditures and material cash requirements from known contractual obligations for the next three years," Brii Biosciences said.

Broncus Holding Corporation said it held $11.8 million at SVB, representing around 6.5% of its total cash.

"The company’s cash and assets are well-diversified to minimize risk, and it engages sizable financial institutions for commercial banking services which are not currently exposed to liquidity risks," it said in the filing.

CStone Pharmaceuticals said its accounts held at SVB in excess of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured limits are less than $600,000, accounting less than 0.5% of its cash.

Noah Holdings Private Wealth and Asset Management Limited has less than $1 million with SVB, less than 0.2% of its total cash.

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co had completed the transfer procedure of the entire balance - less than $400,000, which was 0.2% of its total cash - out of SVB in the evening of March 9, the company said.

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc said the amount of cash deposited with SVB is "immaterial and is generally within the amount guaranteed by the FDIC accordingly", without giving any figures.

Chinese companies are making efforts to pacify local clients as the collapse of the U.S. bank could have a negative psychological impact on China's markets, since many tech start-ups, especially those with dollar funding, have opened U.S. accounts at SVB.

And that included firms that have no ties with SVB.

Ascentage Pharma Group International said in a filing on Sunday is had not had any business dealings with SVB, while tycoon Pan Shiyi, co-founder and former chairman of commercial property developer SOHO China, said on his Weibo account that he had never opened an account or deposited at the bank.

On Saturday, SVB's Chinese joint venture with Shanghai Pudong Development Bank also said that it has a sound corporate structure and an independently operated balance sheet, in an apparent effort to pacify local clients.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Recommended Stories

  • Nord Stream mystery: the tanker Minerva Julie spent 7 days idling near the attack site

    The Minerva Julie, a Greek tanker, hovered for 7 days, repeatedly passing Nord Stream attack sites, according to a researcher's analysis.

  • Roku, Roblox and others disclose their exposure to SVB in SEC filings

    The fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is impacting a range of startups and larger firms including, as we know now from SEC filings, publicly traded companies like Roku, Roblox, Quotient, and others. Roku said in a filing that it had around $487 million held at SVB, representing around 26% of its cash and cash equivalents as of March 10, 2023, as Variety was first to report. "At this time, the Company does not know to what extent the Company will be able to recover its cash on deposit at SVB," Roku's filing stated.

  • My Trade Amid SVB's Fall? An 'Insurance Policy' on BofA I Hope Doesn't Pay Off

    I bought a small number of July puts on Bank of America, after the fall of Silicon Valley Bank. Here's why and why I don't necessarily hope it works.

  • Judge denies Trump's attempt to block 'Access Hollywood' tape from upcoming defamation trial

    A federal judge in New York on Friday denied former President Donald Trump's attempt to block excerpts of the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape from being used as evidence in his upcoming defamation trial. On the tape, which surfaced before the 2016 presidential election, Trump is heard saying that he just starts kissing beautiful women when he meets them. Trump has dismissed the tape as "locker room talk" and has argued the material is unfairly being used to suggest he has a propensity for sexual assault.

  • Payments firm Wise says exposure 'minimal' to Silicon Valley Bank

    Payments firm Wise has "minimal exposure" to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, according to a spokesperson. SVB Financial Group, which focuses on tech startups, underwent the biggest collapse since the 2008 financial crisis, rocking global markets, sending stocks tumbling and leaving tech founders uncertain that they would be able to pay their staff. London-based Wise, formerly known as Transferwise, said it held a small cash balance in a corporate account with SVB.

  • Flooding Washes Out Roadway on Central California Coast

    Flooding washed out portions of a roadway in Soquel, California, on Friday, March 10, Santa Cruz County officials said.The section of North Main Street where it meets with Bates Creek was washed out when the creek rose after an atmospheric river storm hit California on Thursday night. Soquel residents north of the creek were warned to shelter in place and were unable to pass as crews worked to find a solution, the county said.This footage released by the county shows Bates Creek flowing through the ruptured pavement. Credit: Santa Cruz County via Storyful

  • WWE Live Event Results From Youngstown, Ohio (3/11/23)

    Just a night before a huge return to Madison Square Garden, the top stars of WWE RAW & SmackDown were in Youngstown, OH for a live event. Check out the full results of the show below courtesy of Twitter user John Carnell who was in attendance. The event was a legit sellout with over 5,500 […] The post WWE Live Event Results From Youngstown, Ohio (3/11/23) appeared first on Wrestlezone.

  • As Silicon Valley Bank Falls, Crypto Firms Brace for 'Extinction-Level' Tech Startup Turmoil

    The effects of Silicon Valley Bank's failure are only beginning to be felt. Here's what's going on.

  • Italy fears huge numbers of migrants might sail from Libya

    Intelligence reports indicate nearly 700,000 migrants are in Libya awaiting an opportunity to set out by sea toward Italy, a lawmaker from Premier Giorgia Meloni’s far-right party said Sunday. Tommaso Foti, the lower parliamentary house whip for the Brothers of Italy Party, told television channel Tgcom24 the Italian secret services estimate there are 685,000 migrants, many of them in Libyan detention camps, who are eager to sail across the central Mediterranean Sea in smugglers' boats.

  • 'Steady hand': China surprisingly retains central bank chief

    Yi Gang's surprise re-appointment as China's central bank governor on Sunday means a pro-market mind of high international stature will continue to represent the world's second-largest economy on the global stage. Yi, 65, was widely expected to retire as President Xi Jinping installs close allies in key roles in a sweeping government reshuffle at the start of his precedent-breaking third five-year term. A new leadership team, formed mostly of home-grown talent loyal to Xi, raises concerns among the international business community amid rising tensions between China and the West over trade, technology, the war in Ukraine and other issues.

  • Instant View: SVB meltdown triggers gyrations in global bank shares

    The regulator appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)as receiver. The failure of troubled tech-lender SVB Financial Group's rippled through global markets and sent shares of many banks tumbling, although some larger U.S. banks recovered in morning trade. The SBV meltdown, which began on Thursday, spread concern about hidden risks in the banking sector and its vulnerability to the rising cost of money.

  • Oregon closer to magic mushroom therapy, but has setback

    Oregon was taking a major step Friday in its pioneering of legalized psilocybin therapy with the graduation of the first students trained in accompanying patients tripping on psychedelic mushrooms, although a company’s bankruptcy has left another group on the same path adrift. The graduation ceremony for 35 students was being held Friday evening by InnerTrek, a Portland firm, at a woodsy retreat center. “Facilitator training is at the heart of the nation’s first statewide psilocybin therapy and wellness program and is core to the success of the Oregon model we’re pioneering here," said Tom Eckert, program director at InnerTrek and architect of the 2020 ballot measure that legalized Oregon’s program.

  • State tax deadline pushed to October for most Californians as winter storms continue

    The move brings the state in line with the IRS due date at the federal level.

  • Warren Buffett’s Company Keeps Investing in One Stock — Should You?

    After a five-month hiatus, Warrant Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has resumed investing in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stock, upping its stake in the international energy and chemical manufacturing...

  • Two U.S. Banks Collapse in 48 Hours. Which One's Next?

    Silvergate served the cryptocurrency industry, while SVB was the bank for Silicon Valley tech startups.

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses—as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there are plenty of other banks that would face big losses if they were forced to dump securities to raise cash.

  • SVB Collapse: Roku Had $487 Million In Cash At Failed Bank, Rocket Lab, Roblox Also Affected

    Several companies disclosed late Friday evening the amount of cash they had no deposit at failed Silicon Valley Bank.

  • For Only the 5th Time in 153 Years, This Leading Economic Indicator Is Sending a Terrifying Warning to Wall Street

    Under certain parameters, this leading indicator has a perfect track record of forecasting big trouble for the U.S. economy and Wall Street.

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Mark Cuban says Fed should 'immediately' take this action

    Mark Cuban raised questions about how regulators had allowed Silicon Valley Bank to end up in such a vulnerable position, and demanded that the Federal Reserve take immediate action.

  • Paul Krugman says Silicon Valley Bank could've been called the 'Schmoozing and Vibes Bank,' but it's probably not another 'Lehman moment'

    The famed economist said the lender's issues were likely isolated from the wider financial system, but he did fear the effects on the VC ecosystem.