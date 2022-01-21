Six husky puppies stolen from Hampton pet grooming salon

Six three-week-old husky puppies were stolen from a Hampton pet salon early Friday morning, according to police.

The burglary happened overnight at Critter Cleaners, located in the 5100 block of West Mercury Boulevard. Officers from the Hampton Police Division were called to the scene at 7:36 a.m. Friday.

The suspect got into the salon through a window and stole six puppies and money, police said. Authorities said the suspect is described as a Black male wearing a puffy jacket, dark jeans and boots.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call 757-737-6111 or leave a tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

