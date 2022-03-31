Six indicted by federal grand jury for drug trafficking

Mar. 31—BOSTON — Six individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a fentanyl trafficking operation that spanned across northern New England, officials said.

Randell Starlin Medina Rodriguez, 26, of Andover; Williams Colon Sanchez, 26, of Lawrence; Douglas Morris, 31, of Bangor; Robert Rodriguez Jr., 48, of Portland; and Cortney Moulton, 37, of West Bath, were charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of p-Fluorofentanyl, a fentanyl analogue, according to the Department of Justice.

Germania Amparo, 29, of Andover, was also charged with three counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and six counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to a DOJ release.

The six individuals were arrested on Feb. 23, officials said.

According to court documents, beginning in mid-2021, the defendants conspired to deliver hundreds of grams of fentanyl throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, according to the DOJ,

"Specifically, Medina Rodriguez, Colon Sanchez and others allegedly served as Massachusetts-based dealers who delivered large quantities of fentanyl to wholesale customers such as Morris, Rodriguez Jr., and Moulton, who in turn would distribute those substances in Maine and/or New Hampshire. It is alleged that from March through July 2021, Amparo regularly delivered distribution-quantities of fentanyl to an undercover officer," according to the release.