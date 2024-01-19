Six indicted for knocking off 130 stores in multi-state scheme that targeted New York

Six people were indicted in federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday over an interstate theft scheme that targeted retail stores and stole more than $830,000 in goods.

During the 20-month crime spree, the suspects allegedly stole rentals from Hertz and other car companies plus merchandise from Lowe’s and Home Depot locations along the East Coast, reselling the stolen items in New York.

The defendants stole from 71 Lowe’s and 59 Home Depots in 13 states, from South Carolina to Maine. At least 21 of the stores were located in the Eastern District of New York, which covers Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and a swath of Long Island. They allegedly stole at least $516,000 in merchandise and at least $320,000 in rental cars.

Christopher “Birdo” World, Lovell “Stali” Ambrister and Hassen “Fan Boy” Lewis were arrested and arraigned at the federal courthouse in Brooklyn on Thursday. A gun with an extended magazine was found during the arrest. Trent “Tre Savv” Dance and Von Vincent are detained on other charges in Valhalla, N.Y., and Auburn, N.Y., respectively, and will be arraigned in Brooklyn at a later date. William “Pook” Harvin remains at large.

Each has been or will be charged with interstate transportation of stolen property, interstate transportation of stolen motor vehicle and conspiracy counts. Several of the defendants are also facing charges in Pennsylvania, Virginia and South Carolina.

They face a maximum of 10 years in prison for each of the interstate transportation counts and a maximum of five years’ imprisonment for the conspiracy count.

“These six defendants allegedly attempted to benefit by stealing from home improvement stores up and down the East Coast. Today they have found out what the FBI has proven repeatedly — crime doesn’t pay. The arrests serve as a warning to anyone who believes they can pull off and profit from robberies — the FBI will ensure your crime spree is brought to an end,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge James Smith said.