Six passengers injured after cruise ships crash into each other in Mexico

The damage to Carnival Glory after it collided with Carnival Legend - Jordan Moseley via REUTERS

Six people have been injured after two cruise ships crashed into each other while docking at a port in Mexico.

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed that its Carnival Glory vessel scraped into the Carnival Legend in the Mexican-Caribbean resort of Cozumel, damaging at least one of the boats.

The operator said that the Glory was maneuvering in the port on Friday morning when it “made contact” with the other liner.

Videos shot by startled passengers and posted on social media showed the noisy, slow-moving accident, which left part of the Glory visibly mangled at the stern.

The cruise line said it was assessing the damage but there were "no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship.” It said six guests came to the Glory’s medical centre for evaluation for minor injuries.

2 Carnival cruises crashed in Cozumel-Mexico ������ pic.twitter.com/8IekKs1ocK — Nic Paul Enache (@nicpaulenache) December 20, 2019

According to Carnival’s website, the Glory sails from New Orleans on cruises to the Caribbean and the Panama Canal and is 952 feet long with a guest capacity of 2,980.

The Legend operates from multiple ports in the United States and Europe to a variety of destinations and is 963 feet long with a capacity of 2,124.